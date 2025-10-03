A nursing assistant located in Medford, Oregon suspended on multiple counts of sexual abuse

For immediate release: October 3, 2025 (25-120)

OLYMPIA – State health officials suspended the license of Medford, Oregon, certified nursing assistant Michael Anthony Lee II (NC61060972) pending further legal action.

Lee was convicted in the Circuit Court of the State of Oregon of multiple counts of sexual abuse and sexual abuse by fraudulent representation, class B or C felonies, and one count of attempt to commit a class B felony – sexual abuse by fraudulent representation, a misdemeanor.

The suspension prohibits Lee from practicing as a certified nursing assistant in Washington to protect patient safety and public health. Lee has 20 days to request a hearing to contest the charges.

