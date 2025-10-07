Pathway to Peace: USS Missouri’s World War II Experience Opens on 80th Anniversary of WWII’s End

Pathway to Peace: USS Missouri’s World War II Experience

New interactive exhibition honors WWII Sailors of the Mighty Mo and commemorates the Japanese surrender ceremony held aboard the ship on September 2, 1945

Pathway to Peace allows us to tell the Missouri’s World War II story in a way we’ve never done before, through the voices, artifacts, and memories of the Sailors themselves” — Frank Clay, Curator of the USS Missouri Memorial Association

PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The USS Missouri Memorial Association, in collaboration with New Mexico–based exhibit design firm Ideum, proudly announces the opening of Pathway to Peace: USS Missouri’s World War II Experience. The new permanent exhibition opened to the public on September 2, 2025, marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II and the signing of the Instrument of Surrender on the deck of the Mighty Mo.The exhibition takes visitors on an immersive journey through the USS Missouri’s World War II wartime service and the personal experiences of her crew. Through interactive media, rare artifacts, and firsthand accounts from Sailors, Pathway to Peace explores the pivotal role of the battleship in the Pacific Theater and her emergence as a symbol of peace at the war’s end.Visitors are introduced to the exhibition with a short immersive film that incorporates archival footage of the ship in action across the Pacific, setting the stage for a deeper exploration of the Missouri’s history. Personal stories and artifacts from crew members, many displayed publicly for the first time, bring the Sailors’ experiences to life. An interactive station shares oral histories and interviews with World War II Veterans, including Mr. Edgar Buffman, one of the last surviving members of the Missouri’s wartime crew.“Pathway to Peace allows us to tell the Missouri’s World War II story in a way we’ve never done before, through the voices, artifacts, and memories of the Sailors themselves,” said Frank Clay, Curator of the USS Missouri Memorial Association. “Visitors won’t just read about history; they’ll feel the weight of what it meant to serve on this ship, to fight for freedom, and to stand witness to peace. This exhibition ensures that the experiences of the Mighty Mo’s crew live on, inspiring generations to come.”“From the start, we knew we had to work with the ship rather than fight it. Exhibit cases were custom-fit to nest between bulkheads; layouts bent and shifted around the existing steel. We embraced the ship as a living backdrop, rather than a static container —a setting that still moves, breathes, and carries the weight of its service. When you leave a site like this intact while making its story sharper, you’ve not only done the job right, you’ve added to a legacy that will outlast the exhibit itself.” - Alex Scarpitto, Executive Producer at Ideum.The Battleship Missouri Memorial commemorated the 80th anniversary of the End of World War II with a series of events, culminating in the grand opening and dedication of Pathway to Peace. The exhibition will remain a permanent feature of the memorial, ensuring that future generations can connect with the ship’s history and the legacy of the Sailors who served.Despite the current Federal Government shutdown, the Battleship Missouri Memorial, the USS Arizona Memorial, and all other Pearl Harbor historic sites remain open to visitors. We look forward to welcoming you.For more information about the new exhibition, please visit: ussmissouri.org . A preview video of the exhibit is available on YouTube , and a photo gallery can be viewed on Flickr ###About Battleship Missouri MemorialSince opening in 1999, the Battleship Missouri Memorial has welcomed over 10 million visitors to explore the USS Missouri’s remarkable history. Moored just a ship’s length from the USS Arizona Memorial, the “Mighty Mo” completes the story of World War II, from the attack on Pearl Harbor to Japan’s surrender in 1945. With service spanning three wars, WWII, Korea, and Desert Storm, the USS Missouri was decommissioned and donated to the nonprofit USS Missouri Memorial Association, which now cares for and preserves her as a historic attraction. The Memorial is open daily, with special rates for military, kama‘āina, and school groups. Learn more at USSMissouri.org.About IdeumIdeum is a 25-year-old experience design firm based in Corrales, New Mexico. The firm has worked with museums and corporations across the globe, developing cutting-edge interactive exhibits. Ideum develops multitouch hardware, designs and fabricates custom exhibits, and develops interactive software.PRESS CONTACTS:Jaclyn HawseBattleship Missouri MemorialJaclynH@ussmissouri.org

Pathway to Peace: The Making & Opening of the USS Missouri's newest WWII Exhibit

