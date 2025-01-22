Digital Tasting Table and Wine Experience Software Now Available

The Tasting Table and Wine Experience at the New Mexico Wine Studio in Albuquerque, NM. Guests share what they taste through an interactive aroma wheel. Owners create their own custom tastings, they can add their own wines, logo, and company information.

Exhibit design firm Ideum releases touch table bundled with a software package that allows wineries, wine bars, and others to create interactive wine tastings.

This is a passion project that brings together all of our experience. We’ve developed touch tables since 2006, and we’ve created tasting software for top brands.” — Jim Spadaccini - Founder of Ideum

CORRALES, NM, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ideum announces a new touch table, The Tasting Table , bundled with the Wine Experience software package. Tasting room visitors can select and share what they taste via an interactive version of the wine aroma wheel.The Tasting Table can accommodate up to four guests simultaneously. Designed and developed by Ideum, the leader in touch table design, the bar-height touch table has an optically bonded 55” touch display and an aesthetically pleasing design of wood and steel that easily fits into wine bars and tasting rooms.The Wine Experience software package allows owners to load information about wines into the cloud-based Content Management System (CMS) system and create custom tasting experiences. Ideum’s advanced object-recognition software helps identify individual wines with custom tabletop coasters. Guests can share what they taste via an interactive digital tasting wheel. The guest-centric experience is focused on what visitors taste and experience. In addition to the Wine Experience software, Ideum has developed software for sparkling wine tastings, which functions similarly.As owners create custom wine tastings and guests participate, their selections on the tasting wheel are recorded and added to the analytics on the cloud. This allows winemakers and others to crowdsource aromas and flavors found in their wines. The tasting experience is demystified, more participatory, and less intimidating for guests. A winemaker or sommelier can mediate the experience, or guests can interact at their own pace.“This is a passion project that brings together all of our experience. We’ve developed touch tables since 2006, and we’ve created tasting software for Starbucks, the JCB Collection, and MSC Cruises” says Jim Spadaccini, Founder of Ideum and amateur vigneron. He has been involved in viticulture for the last decade, growing grapes in Corrales, New Mexico.Ideum will debut the Tasting Table and Wine Experience at a booth at the Unified Wine & Grape Symposium in Sacramento, CA, on the 29th and 30th of January, 2025. Ideum and the New Mexico Wine and Grape Growers Association will share booth #A2315.The Tasting Table is Ideum's latest hardware product and joins a lineup of nearly a dozen large-format touch displays and table offerings. Ideum sells its touch tables directly and has sold these unique products in more than 48 countries worldwide. Like its other offerings, the table uses the best technical components and materials and is quality-built in the USA. It comes with a three-year warranty and is available worldwide.The Tasting Table and Wine Experience was extensively tested in 2024. Ideum worked with VARA Winery & Distilleries and the New Mexico Museum of Art and conducted several pop-up tasting events. In addition to these pop-up events, a permanent installation is available at the New Mexico Wine Association’s tasting room in Old Town Albuquerque, New Mexico. Ideum collaborated with New Mexico Wine to refine and improve the Wine and Sparkling software experiences.

The Tasting Table + Wine Experience

