New Mexico Wine and Ideum Share a Booth at the Unified Wine and Grape Symposium

CORRALES, NM, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New Mexico Wine & Grape Growers Association and Ideum are teaming up to celebrate the rich history and pioneering spirit of New Mexico’s winegrowers at the 2025 Unified Wine and Grape Symposium, which will take place from January 28 to 30 in Sacramento, California.New Mexico is the oldest wine-growing region in the United States, with the introduction of the Mission grape in 1629 by Spanish friars. To celebrate the state's long wine history, the New Mexico Wine & Grape Growers Association and Ideum have collaborated to showcase how the industry continues to evolve, blending tradition with cutting-edge technology.Visitors to the booth (A2315) can immerse themselves in the “ Tasting Table and Wine Experience ,” a wine-tasting interactive developed by New Mexico-based exhibit design firm Ideum. The booth's centerpiece will be the Tasting Table, a sleek, multi-touch table explicitly designed for tasting rooms and wine bars. Bundled with interactive wine-tasting software, the Tasting Table allows participants to explore and taste wine through guided tasting tips and an interactive aroma wheel.Ideum worked with the New Mexico Wine Association and VARA Winery to develop and extensively test the Wine Experience software. The hardware and software bundle will be officially available on February 1st. The Software allows wineries, wine bars, and others to create their own branded tasting experience through a cloud-based Content Management System (CMS). Unified visitors will be among the first to try the interactive wine-tasting experience.During the conference, Ideum and the New Mexico Wine & Grape Growers Association will be celebrating various wineries within the state. They will be hosting interactive tastings with VARA’s New Mexico Sparkling Brut, which features the Mission Grape Listán Prieto — a nod to New Mexico’s rich wine history. This sparkling wine recently won a double gold medal and received a 98-point rating at the San Francisco International Wine Competition.“We’re thrilled to partner with Ideum to bring a new level of interactive engagement to the Unified Wine and Grape Symposium,” said Christoper Goblet, Executive Director of the New Mexico Wine and Grape Growers Association. “Our state’s winemaking tradition has deep roots, and it’s exciting to showcase both our historic legacy and the innovative strides we’re making in the industry today.”Event Details:Date: January 28-30 | Exhibits: January 29 & 30Location: Unified Wine and Grape Symposium, Sacramento, CABooth Number: A2315Host: New Mexico Wine and Grape Growers Association and IdeumAbout the New Mexico Wine and Grape Growers AssociationNew Mexico Wine & Grape Growers Association is a 501c6 non-profit that was founded in 1991 with the goal of celebrating the hard work and determination of our talented grape growers and craft wine producers. For three decades our staff and members have worked together to build a robust industry of family-owned wineries throughout the state.About Ideum:Ideum is a leading provider of interactive technology specializing in creating unique visitor experiences. Ideum is a 25-year-old experience design firm based in Corrales, New Mexico. The firm has worked with museums and companies worldwide to develop cutting-edge interactive exhibits. Ideum develops multitouch tables and displays, designs and fabricates custom exhibits, and develops interactive software.

