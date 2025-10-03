SCDCA to Represent Consumer Interest in Duke Energy Carolinas Filing: Public Hearings Scheduled

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) intervened to represent the interests of consumers as the Public Service Commission (PSC) evaluates a utility rate increase request filed by Duke Energy Carolinas. The company serves customers living in the Upstate, including Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson counties.

Duke Energy Carolinas is asking the PSC to approve a rate increase of 7.6%, which amounts to about $10.38 per month for the average residential customer. Duke Energy Carolinas says the rise in rates will cover efforts to strengthen the company’s grid, serve a growing customer base, improve storm readiness and maintain/enhance their generation fleet. For more information on the company's request, click here. To view the PSC Docket, click here.

Duke Energy Carolinas customers have opportunities in October and November to be heard on the requested rate increase. All hearings will be held in-person, but customers can choose to testify virtually at the Thursday, November 13th hearing. During the hearings, the PSC will hear testimony from those who pre-register first. More information on the hearings, including how to pre-register, can be found on the PSC website. Hearing dates and locations are:

Date and Time of Hearing: Location: Monday, October 6, 2025

6 p.m. Spartanburg County Council Chambers

Spartanburg County Administration Building

366 North Church Street, Suite 100

Spartanburg, SC 29720 Monday, October 13, 2025

6 p.m. Anderson County Council Chambers

101 South Main Street

Anderson, SC 29624 Tuesday, October 14, 2025

6 p.m. Greenville Technical College

Prisma Health Center for Health &Life Sciences Multipurpose Room 506

506 S. Pleasantburg Drive, Building #101

Greenville, SC 29607 Thursday, October 16, 2025

6 p.m. Greenwood 50 Performing Arts Center

1816 Cokesbury Road

Greenwood, SC 29649 Thursday, November 13, 2025 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. In-person or Virtually:

Public Service Commission Hearing Room

101 Executive Center Drive

Columbia, SC 29210 Thursday, November 13, 2025 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. In-person or Virtually:

Public Service Commission Hearing Room

101 Executive Center Drive

Columbia, SC 29210

As the consumer advocate, SCDCA can intervene in utility ratemaking before the PSC and serves to advocate for the interest of consumers, i.e.: those purchasing utility services for a personal, family or household purpose. As a part of SCDCA’s mission to educate the public, this information is distributed to make South Carolinians aware of this case and its potential impact on their lives.

