KFSHRC Wraps Up Engagement at ICHOM 2025 in Dublin

DUBLIN, IRELAND, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) successfully concluded its participation as a Silver Sponsor at the International Consortium for Health Outcomes Measurement’s Global Health Outcomes Conference (ICHOM 2025), held in Dublin.The conference, one of the world’s leading forums dedicated to advancing value-based healthcare, brought together policymakers, clinicians, researchers, and healthcare leaders to exchange knowledge and strategies on improving patient outcomes through standardized health outcomes measurement.Throughout the event, KFSHRC engaged with global experts and showcased its commitment to embedding value-based practices, innovation, and evidence-driven healthcare models into its transformation journey. The hospital’s contribution underscored its role as a regional and global leader in aligning healthcare delivery with patient-centered results, reflecting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals of excellence, well-being, and sustainability.By participating in ICHOM 2025, KFSHRC reaffirmed its position at the forefront of healthcare transformation and its dedication to collaborating with international partners to define benchmarks that elevate the quality, efficiency, and impact of health systems worldwide.It is worth noting that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 15th globally among the world’s top 250 academic medical centers for 2025. It has also been recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East by Brand Finance 2024 and was listed among the World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2025 by Newsweek.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.