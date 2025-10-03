Macao Week at the China Pavilion, World Expo 2025 Osaka Grandly Opens Showcasing the city’s East-Meets-West Charm and Building a Future of Cultural Exchange

MACAU, October 3 - Organised by the Macao Special Administrative Region (“SAR”) Government, the “Macao Week at the World Expo 2025 Osaka” (“Macao Week”) hosted its opening ceremony this morning (October 3) at the China Pavilion of Expo 2025 Osaka in Japan. The event is co-organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government (IC), the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), and the Cultural and Tourism Industry Committee under the China Chamber of International Commerce, executed by MGM China with full support from the Poly Culture Group.

The “Macao Week” marks Macao’s return to the World Expo stage after 15 years since the Expo 2010 Shanghai, and also its first overseas World Expo appearance since the establishment of the Macao SAR. This milestone event serves as an important window for the world to witness Macao’s development achievements through creative showcases, economic and cultural exchanges, live performances, and interactive experiences. “Macao Week” embodies the city’s confidence and creativity as a multicultural hub, and highlights Macao’s commitment to actively integrating into the country’s overall development while sharing both China’s and Macao’s stories with the world. It also reaffirms Macao’s role as a vital bridge in China’s high-level opening-up and a key platform for dialogue and exchange between Eastern and Western civilisations.

Officiating guests at the opening ceremony included: Nie Wenhui, Vice President of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade; Xue Jian, Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Osaka; Leong Wai Man, President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government; Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director of Macao Government Tourism Office of Macao SAR; Pansy Ho, Vice Chairman of All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, Chairperson and Executive Director of MGM China Holdings Limited; Wu Shengrong, Director of the China Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka; Joana Gomes Cardoso, Government Commissioner General of the Portugal Pavilion; Park Young-hwan, Deputy Commissioner General and Pavilion Director for the Korea Pavilion; Kampanat Pitakpinichnan, Thailand Pavilion Manager; Yasunobu Okada, Director General of the “Electric Power Pavilion: Eggs of Possibilities”; Ikeda Minoru, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Japan-China Economic and Trade Relations Center; and Hikaru Nagano, Executive Director Extraordinary of Expo 2025 Osaka’s International Relations Bureau, among others. Representatives from 21 national pavilions, including Malaysia, Vietnam, the United States, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia, also attended the ceremony.

In his opening remarks, Nie Wenhui, Vice President of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) stated that the World Expo is like the Olympics of the global economy, technology, and culture. He highlighted that CCPIT has represented the Chinese government in organising the China Pavilion at 17 overseas World Expos and has successfully hosted both the Expo 2010 Shanghai and the Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition. He expressed hope that Macao would seize this opportunity to share the “Macao Story” in the new era, further enhance its role as a “super-connector”, and help elevate Sino-Japanese exchange and cooperation to a new level.

Leong Wai Man, President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, highlighted that, as designated “Culture City of East Asia 2025” and in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the inscription of the “Historic Centre of Macao” on the World Heritage List, Macao is making the most of these valuable city credentials to showcase its unique blend of Chinese and Western cultures. She affirmed Macao’s commitment to its role as a “base for exchange and cooperation where Chinese culture is the mainstream and diverse cultures coexist”, building international platforms for cultural exchange, and underscored Macao’s strategic position as both a vital gateway for China’s high-level opening-up and an important window for exchange between the Chinese and the Western civilisations.

Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office of Macao SAR emphasised that, with the strong support from the Central Government, Macao has made remarkable progress in building itself into a “World Centre of Tourism and Leisure”, serving as a vivid demonstration of the successful practice of “One Country, Two Systems". She noted that this year, Macao ranked first in the “Top 10 China Outbound Tourist Satisfaction Index 2024”. She warmly welcomed friends from around the world to visit Macao, participate in its exciting international events, and experience the city’s vibrant charm and warm hospitality firsthand.

Following the opening ceremony, the “China (Macao) - Japan Economic, Trade and Cultural Exchange Meeting” was held at the multifunctional hall of the China Pavilion. Speeches were shared and delivered by Leong Wai Man, President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau; Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director of Macao Government Tourism Office; Wu Shengrong, Director of the China Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka; Wei Youmei, Deputy Consul General of the Chinese Consulate-General in Osaka; and Hiroshi Mizoguchi, Chairman of the Osaka Convention & Tourism Bureau. They were joined by business representatives from Macao and Japan, including MGM China, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Shinto Holdings, and Air Macau, engaging in in-depth dialogues on further promoting economic, cultural, and tourism exchange and cooperation between the two regions.

Running from October 2 to 4 under the theme “Experience Macao”, “Macao Week” promotes the city’s World Heritage attractions, intangible cultural heritage, and festive celebrations. The exhibition creatively connects various sections of the China Pavilion into a curated Macao World Heritage Trail, featuring installations of iconic landmarks such as the Ruins of St. Paul’s and the A-Ma Temple. Visitors are invited to explore a rich array of experiences, including digital displays, intangible cultural heritage rubbings, and Portuguese tile workshops. A specially curated innovative lion dance performance, inspired by MGM’s residency show “Macao 2049”, along with Portuguese folk dance and other multicultural presentations, collectively highlight Macao's boundless vitality as a “City of Performing Arts”, allowing visitors from around the world to immersively experience the unique urban charm and cultural style of Macao.