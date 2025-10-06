MACAU, October 6 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the overall residential property price index for June - August 2025 was 192.4, down by 0.8% over the previous period (May - July 2025). The index for existing residential units (206.7) decreased by 1.1%, while that for pre-sale residential units (233.6) went up by 0.3%.

The indices for existing residential units in the Macao Peninsula (195.8) and Taipa & Coloane (250.1) dropped by 1.3% and 0.2% respectively. Analysed by age of building, the index for residential units of buildings of over 20 years old decreased by 1.4%, and the indices for those of 5 years old or less and for those between 6 and 10 years old both fell by 1.2%. On the other hand, the index for those between 11 and 20 years old grew by 0.1%.

Analysed by usable floor area, the indices for residential units with a floor area between 50 and 74.9 square metres and for those with an area between 75 and 99.9 square metres fell by 1.5% and 0.8% respectively from the previous period, while the index for those with a floor area of less than 50 square metres grew by 0.2%. In terms of high- and low-rise buildings, the indices for residential units of buildings with seven storeys or less and for those with more than seven storeys dropped by 0.2% and 0.9% respectively.

In comparison with June - August 2024, the overall residential property price index went down by 10.3%, with the indices for the Macao Peninsula (189.6) and Taipa & Coloane (203.6) falling by 10.3% and 10.4% respectively.