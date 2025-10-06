October is Contribution Month – FSS Encourages the Use of Electronic Payment Channels

MACAU, October 6 - October marks the contribution month for the third quarter of 2025 under the Social Security System. The Social Security Fund (commonly referred to as FSS in Macao) offers the "Make the Social Security Fund’s Payments" service on both the "Business & Associations Platform" and the "Macao One Account". This allows employers and arbitrary system beneficiaries to complete their payments online with ease and convenience.

Employers can settle obligatory system contributions for employees with unchanged employment status, or for those whose electronic filing has been completed, through either the "Business & Associations Platform" or the "Macao One Account". These platforms also support the payment of employment fee for non-resident workers. During the contribution month, employers can log in to the designated platform, select the appropriate payment service, and enter or verify their Employer Registration Number (required to click on the relevant payment advice). After confirming the payment amount, they can proceed to complete the payment using electronic payment methods.

Additionally, employers whose employees’ employment status remains unchanged for the quarter and who are paying the employment fee for non-resident workers can log in to the FSS online platform (https://eservice.fss.gov.mo/Employer/cpa/Index?culture=en) to check the Payment Advice Number and the amount payable for the relevant quarter. They can proceed with payment via designated online banking services.

Arbitrary system beneficiaries may settle their contributions during the contribution month using the "Macao One Account", designated banks’ electronic channels and counters, or through electronic methods such as JETCO network ATMs and self-service machines.

The Macao Government Services Centre, located at Avenida de Venceslau de Morais, No. 222, Ground Floor, Macau, is officially open as of today. Please note that the Macao Government Services Building at Areia Preta has closed its operations as of the same date. Residents who need to visit a service centre or sub-station of the Municipal Affairs Bureau, or make payments at various Social Security Fund service points, are encouraged to schedule an appointment in advance. This can be done through the ticketing functions on the “Macao One Account” or “Business & Associations Platform” to help reduce waiting times. For more information, please visit the FSS website at www.fss.gov.mo or call 2853 2850 during office hours for any enquiries.