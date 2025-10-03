Two fireworks shows next Monday (6 October) will be postponed owing to adverse weather conditions

MACAU, October 3 - According to the forecast of the Macao Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG), tropical cyclone “Matmo” poses a threat of impact with the possibility to strengthen into a typhoon or one that is above the level on Saturday and Sunday (4 and 5 October). Given the risk and safety concerns entailed by the work of fireworks installment and launching, after a comprehensive assessment, the 33rd Macao International Fireworks Display Contest (two fireworks shows of the British and Brazilian companies) and Fireworks Carnival originally scheduled for the night of 6 October (next Monday) are postponed to ensure the safety of staffers and activities. Details of the rearrangement will be announced later.

The Office will pay close attention to the weather forecasts provided by the Macao Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau through the interdepartmental mechanism, thus making timely assessments. Any event adjustments will be announced to the public as soon as possible, for residents and visitors’ timely rearrangement of their itinerary.