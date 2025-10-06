VistaApex Solutions Marks 20 Years of PerioProtect® With ReminGel™ Launch, Expanding the Tray System’s Therapeutic Scope

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- — VistaApex Solutions is excited to announce the official launch of ReminGel™, a new bioavailable remineralization gel formulated for use in the PerioProtect® Tray System. This launch coincides with the 20th anniversary of PerioProtect®, celebrating two decades of innovation in targeted, tray-based periodontal care.

For 20 years, the PerioProtect® Tray System has offered clinicians and patients a uniquely effective means of managing periodontal disease by delivering therapeutic agents below the gumline where traditional home care cannot reach. With ReminGel™, the system transitions from being a single-purpose delivery device to a truly multi-function therapeutic platform—capable of supporting different medicaments to meet evolving patient needs.

ReminGel™ & PerioProtect®: A Synergistic Pairing

According to the provider materials, ReminGel™ is a fluoride-free remineralization gel designed to complement the existing PerioProtect® methodology. The product page emphasizes its role in supporting enamel strength and mineral replenishment when delivered via the custom tray.

When combined with the PerioProtect® tray, ReminGel™ allows clinicians to

• Deliver calibrated remineralizing agents directly to tooth surfaces and subgingival sites

• Address enamel demineralization, sensitivity, and micro-lesions

• Use the same custom-fit tray system already trusted for periodontal therapy

The Tray System That Does More

What sets this offering apart is that the PerioProtect® tray becomes a more versatile delivery vehicle with capacity for sequential or adjunctive therapies for broader preventative home care. Current options include

• PerioGel® and PerioGel® X(or other antimicrobial / antibacterial agents) for periodontal disease control

• ReminGel™ for desensitization, enamel support and recovery

By repurposing the same tray infrastructure, clinicians gain flexibility in designing personalized protocols tailored to patient needs over time.

Value to Clinicians and Patients

For clinicians, the expanded functionality means

• Increased treatment versatility without requiring additional expense

• The ability to bundle supplemental therapies into patient care plans

• A pathway to deeper patient engagement and retention

For patients, the advantages include

• Simpler compliance (one tray system for multiple purposes)

• Access to advanced care from home

• Improved health and preventive homecare with associated cost savings

In provider testimonials and user feedback, PerioProtect® users have reported significant pocket reductions, improved gum health, and enhanced patient satisfaction.

Celebrating 20 Years and Looking Ahead

“Twenty years of PerioProtect® has laid the groundwork for what we believe is the next frontier in home-based dental therapeutics,” said Tanya Dunlap, VP Clinical & Business Development at PerioProtect®. “With ReminGel™, we’re not just celebrating a legacy—we’re launching a new era in which one trusted system can adapt to multiple treatment goals.”

As part of the anniversary celebrations, PerioProtect is offering supplemental training, protocol guides, and marketing materials to providers to help them integrate ReminGel® into their practices seamlessly.

About VistaApex Solutions & PerioProtect®

VistaApex Solutions is committed to delivering evidence-based, clinically driven products to support dental professionals in delivering outstanding patient care. PerioProtect®, now 20 years strong, remains the only FDA-cleared prescription tray system for periodontal therapy.

To learn more about ReminGel™ and how it works with the PerioProtect® system, please visit https://providers.perioprotect.com/remingel/

