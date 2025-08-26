PerioProtect Launches Smile Smarter Online CE Webinar Series with Ready-to-Use Patient Marketing Campaigns

A CE series combining clinical insights with ready-to-use patient marketing tools.

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PerioProtect is proud to announce the launch of the 2025-2026 Smile Smarter Study Club, an engaging online continuing education (CE) series designed to bring together dental professionals and leading experts from medicine, dentistry, and science. This complimentary series provides valuable education and equips clinicians with practical, ready-to-use patient-facing campaigns to immediately implement in their practices.

The Smile Smarter Webinar Series begins September 9, 2025, and will run on the second Tuesday of each month at 8:30 PM Eastern through May 2026. Hosts Amanda Hill and Beth Parkes engage speakers with an interactive, conversational format to ensure content is relevant to dentistry, to patient health, and to practical concerns like patient education.

Each monthly session features a new topic and expert speaker, covering critical intersections between oral health and systemic health, including dementia, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, rheumatoid arthritis, mental health, and more.

Speakers include:

• Anne O. Rice, RDH – Dementia (September 9, 2025)

• Doug Thompson, DDS – Diabetes (October 14, 2025)

• Debora Goff, PharmD – Clostridioides difficile (November 11, 2025)

• Machell Hudson-Hoover, RDH – Metabolic Dysfunction (December 9, 2025)

• Megan Barnett, MS, CNS – Gut Health and Fiber (January 13, 2026)

• Brad Bale, MD – Cardiovascular Disease (February 10, 2026)

• Brook Crouch, RDH – Colon Cancer (March 10, 2026)

• Dr. Maya Bachour, DDS and Dr. Daniel El Bogdadi, MD, – Rheumatoid Arthritis (April 14, 2026)

• Sam Shamardi, DMD – Mental Health (May 12, 2026)

Added Value for Clinicians: Education + Campaigns

In addition to high-level CE learning, PerioProtect is providing an exclusive added benefit: ready-made, patient-facing social media posts and campaigns for clinicians to use in their practices. After attending the Smile Smarter webinars, dental professionals will be fully equipped with both the knowledge and marketing tools to better educate patients, drive awareness, and encourage treatment acceptance.

“Despite all the studies and articles linking oral health to whole body health, the message is still confusing,” said Amanda Hill, RDH. “It's time to collaborate with the experts, breakdown the science, and own that oral inflammation directly impacts overall health. I can't wait to dive in and walk away with an actionable understanding that improves patient outcomes. “

Registration

Clinicians are invited to register for the Smile Smarter Webinar Series and access the full schedule at: https://perioprotect.com/smilesmarter

For more information, please reference the official schedule flyer here: Smile Smarter 2025–2026 Study Club Schedule.

About PerioProtect

PerioProtect has the only FDA-cleared medicament tray that is prescribed for home use to deliver medication deep below the gums to fight infections and inflammation associated with gum disease. By combining innovation with education, PerioProtect empowers clinicians to improve patient outcomes and to grow and strengthen their practices.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.