VistaApex Solutions Names Eric Shirley as New Chief Executive Officer

RACINE, WI, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VistaApex Solutions, a leader in clinician-first dental innovation, proudly announces the appointment of Eric Shirley as its new Chief Executive Officer. This planned leadership transition aligns with the company’s long-term strategy for sustainable growth and continued market leadership. Scott Lamerand will remain with the company in a strategic advisory role to ensure continuity and ongoing guidance during this pivotal chapter.

Eric Shirley brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in the dental and medical device sectors, having held executive roles across top-performing companies known for innovation and operational excellence. Most recently, he served as President of Keystone Industries’ Dental Group, where he led strategic initiatives to expand product innovation and global market reach.

Prior to that, Eric held several leadership positions at Patterson Dental, including President and Senior Vice President of Business Development. He was instrumental in driving customer engagement strategies and expanding market share across the U.S. dental landscape.

Eric also had several leadership positions during his 15-year tenure at Midmark Corporation, including serving as Chief Commercial Officer and as General Manager of the Dental and Animal Health business units. His roles included P&L management, strategic planning, and acquisition activities for Midmark. Earlier in his career, he held sales and marketing leadership roles at Dentsply International and Sybron Dental Specialties.

Eric holds an MBA in International Business from UCLA Anderson School of Management and a BA in Journalism from California State University, Long Beach.

“I am honored to join VistaApex Solutions at such an exciting time,” said Shirley. “This is a company known for its clinical excellence and commitment to improving dental outcomes. I look forward to working alongside our talented team to continue delivering value to our partners and the practitioners we serve.”

Scott Lamerand expressed full confidence in the transition, stating, “Eric’s leadership experience and deep understanding of the dental and healthcare industries make him the ideal person to lead VistaApex Solutions into its next phase. I’m excited to support the team in my new role as a strategic advisor.”

This transition underscores VistaApex Solutions’ dedication to strong, forward-looking leadership and a continued focus on clinician-driven innovation and organizational integrity. Recent acquisitions of PerioProtect, the only FDA-cleared, dentist-prescribed home care system for managing gum disease, and PerioSciences, an antioxidant-based oral care line designed to complement professional dental treatment, reflect the company’s strategic growth and commitment to expanding its role in preventive and adjunctive care.

