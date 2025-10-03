New Fraud Scheme Targeting Unemployment Claimants Who May Have a Lien
A newly identified scheme is targeting unemployment benefits claimants with fake letters that attempt to lure them into providing banking information to fraudulent actors.
The scheme’s letter attempts to appear as an official notice from the state that is demanding a payment on a lien or debt owed. These letters are fraudulent. The phone numbers listed on the letter are of the bad actors and are not from IWD. View an example of a fraudulent letter.
If any claimants or employers have questions or want to make a payment on a lien with IWD, please contact the agency using only the following information:
- For Claimant Overpayments: 1-800-914-6808
- For Employer Collections: 888-848-7442 option 3
For more information, visit the reporting fraud page. You can also report suspected fraud to UIFraud@iwd.iowa.gov or on iowaworks.gov.
