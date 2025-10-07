SplashBI Names Brian B. Koh Chief Growth Officer to Drive Global Expansion and Customer Impact

Brian Koh joins SplashBI as Chief Growth Officer

With Brian’s expertise, we’re poised to accelerate the adoption of our latest innovations, ensuring customers around the globe gain faster, more powerful insights with SplashBI.” — Kiran Pasham, Co-Founder & Chief Architect, SplashBI

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SplashBI , a leading provider of analytics and business intelligence solutions, today announced the appointment of Brian B. Koh as Chief Growth Officer. Koh brings more than two decades of experience scaling global technology and services organizations, with a proven track record of accelerating revenue, building international teams, and guiding enterprises through transformational growth.With a career spanning leadership roles at Syntax Systems, Core Services, IT Convergence, and Continent 8 Technologies, Koh has helped organizations expand into new markets, execute strategic acquisitions, and modernize their customer engagement strategies. His expertise aligns with SplashBI’s vision of empowering enterprises with AI-powered insights and a unified analytics platform that simplifies reporting and drives smarter decisions.“I am thrilled to join SplashBI as Chief Growth Officer at this exciting stage of its journey,” said Koh. “SplashBI has built a strong foundation in analytics and business intelligence, and I look forward to scaling our global presence, strengthening customer partnerships, and helping organizations unlock the power of AI-driven insights to make confident business decisions.”“We are excited to welcome Brian to SplashBI,” said Naveen Miglani, Co-Founder and CEO of SplashBI. “His proven experience in building high-performance teams and executing growth strategies makes him an ideal addition to our leadership team. With Brian on board, SplashBI is well-positioned to accelerate innovation, expand our global reach, and deliver even greater value to Finance and HR leaders worldwide.”Brian’s appointment underscores SplashBI’s commitment to investing in seasoned leadership talent as the company advances its mission: giving organizations actionable insights through an AI-powered, unified platform designed for the future of enterprise decision-making._______________About SplashBISplashBI empowers organizations to make data-driven decisions by providing real-time access to the information they need. With a strong focus on usability, scalability, and actionable insights, SplashBI delivers solutions that enable businesses worldwide to unlock the power of their data.

