SplashBI to Showcase Tahoe (v6) at Oracle AI World: Embedded AI Platform Delivering On-Demand Insights for Finance & HR
Intelligent Analytics Platform Demonstrates How Leaders Can “Ask the Data” and Act Faster with Confidence
For many enterprises, reporting remains slow, fragmented, and overly dependent on technical teams. Finance and HR leaders often wait weeks for answers, struggle to connect data across systems, and lack the flexibility to adapt as business needs change. Tahoe solves these challenges by delivering proactive, on-demand insights that unify silos and empower business users directly.
Embedded AI for Finance and HR
At the heart of Tahoe is embedded SplashAI, designed specifically for enterprise Finance and HR. Users can simply ask their data in natural language and receive secure, role-aware answers instantly.
“The future of enterprise reporting is not about dashboards or AI in isolation. It is about bringing them together to deliver real outcomes. With Tahoe, we have built a platform that removes data friction, giving leaders the freedom to focus on outcomes instead of obstacles,” said Kiran Pasham, Co-Founder, President, and CTO of SplashBI.
By reducing data friction, Tahoe ensures Finance and HR leaders can act on insights with speed and confidence.
Extending Insights into FP&A
Tahoe extends its value beyond operational reporting with FP&A insights. Finance teams gain a deeper view into forecasting, variance analysis, and performance drivers — enabling leaders to move from hindsight to foresight with actionable intelligence.
Pipelines that Power Insights
Behind Tahoe’s intelligence is an extensible data pipeline framework that creates a secure, cloud-ready data layer. This allows organizations to unify Oracle EBS, Oracle Cloud, Workday, Snowflake, and more in days, not months. The result is a single foundation where insights flow seamlessly across systems, ensuring Finance and HR leaders always see the full picture.
Standing Out at AI World
Oracle will highlight its broad AI strategy across cloud, database, and applications at AI World. SplashBI will demonstrate how Tahoe extends that vision by making AI practical for Finance and HR personas — delivering on-demand insights, unifying ERP and cloud data, and providing the security and governance enterprises require.
Real-World Impact
Organizations from public sector to enterprise finance are already realizing the impact of Tahoe. By simplifying access to insights and enabling natural language interaction with ERP data, customers are accelerating cycles, reducing IT dependency, and building confidence in every decision.
At the SplashBI Booth — #1035
Attendees can experience Tahoe with hourly live demo sessions, including:
- “Ask the Data” in action — conversational AI for Finance and HR.
- FP&A insights — uncovering forecasting and variance drivers instantly.
- Pipeline walkthroughs — showing how a unified reporting layer can be deployed in days.
Featured Speaking Session
SplashBI and customer, AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) will share how organizations can unlock the full value of Oracle data with Tahoe:
LRN3829 — From Disconnected Systems to Unified Oracle Data via Data Pipelines, AI, and SQL
October 15, 2025 | 3:30 PM PDT
Room: Titian 2303, Level 2
About SplashBI
SplashBI empowers organizations to make informed decisions by providing instant access to data across Finance, HR, and Supply Chain. With its unified analytics platform and embedded AI, SplashBI delivers pre-built reports, dashboards, natural language insights, and extensible data pipelines — all designed to simplify reporting, strengthen compliance, and accelerate time-to-value. Headquartered in Duluth, GA, SplashBI serves customers worldwide across industries including public sector, manufacturing, healthcare, and more.
For more information, visit www.splashbi.com or meet SplashBI at Booth 1035 at Oracle AI World 2025, October 13–16 in Las Vegas.
