SplashBI to Showcase Tahoe (v6) at Oracle AI World: Embedded AI Platform Delivering On-Demand Insights for Finance & HR

SplashBI at Oracle AI World in Las Vegas - Oct 2025

Intelligent Analytics Platform Demonstrates How Leaders Can “Ask the Data” and Act Faster with Confidence

Tahoe delivers embedded AI that works alongside Finance and HR leaders, giving them instant, trusted answers to their toughest questions.” — Venkat Ramamurthy, Chief AI Officer, SplashBI

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SplashBI , the unified enterprise analytics platform, today announced it will showcase Tahoe (v6) at Oracle AI World 2025, October 13–16 in Las Vegas. Tahoe is an intelligent platform with SplashAI embedded at its core, giving Finance and HR leaders the ability to access trusted insights instantly, without dependency on IT.For many enterprises, reporting remains slow, fragmented, and overly dependent on technical teams. Finance and HR leaders often wait weeks for answers, struggle to connect data across systems, and lack the flexibility to adapt as business needs change. Tahoe solves these challenges by delivering proactive, on-demand insights that unify silos and empower business users directly.Embedded AI for Finance and HRAt the heart of Tahoe is embedded SplashAI, designed specifically for enterprise Finance and HR. Users can simply ask their data in natural language and receive secure, role-aware answers instantly.“The future of enterprise reporting is not about dashboards or AI in isolation. It is about bringing them together to deliver real outcomes. With Tahoe, we have built a platform that removes data friction, giving leaders the freedom to focus on outcomes instead of obstacles,” said Kiran Pasham, Co-Founder, President, and CTO of SplashBI.By reducing data friction, Tahoe ensures Finance and HR leaders can act on insights with speed and confidence.Extending Insights into FP&ATahoe extends its value beyond operational reporting with FP&A insights. Finance teams gain a deeper view into forecasting, variance analysis, and performance drivers — enabling leaders to move from hindsight to foresight with actionable intelligence.Pipelines that Power InsightsBehind Tahoe’s intelligence is an extensible data pipeline framework that creates a secure, cloud-ready data layer. This allows organizations to unify Oracle EBS, Oracle Cloud, Workday, Snowflake, and more in days, not months. The result is a single foundation where insights flow seamlessly across systems, ensuring Finance and HR leaders always see the full picture.Standing Out at AI WorldOracle will highlight its broad AI strategy across cloud, database, and applications at AI World. SplashBI will demonstrate how Tahoe extends that vision by making AI practical for Finance and HR personas — delivering on-demand insights, unifying ERP and cloud data, and providing the security and governance enterprises require.Real-World ImpactOrganizations from public sector to enterprise finance are already realizing the impact of Tahoe. By simplifying access to insights and enabling natural language interaction with ERP data, customers are accelerating cycles, reducing IT dependency, and building confidence in every decision.At the SplashBI Booth — #1035Attendees can experience Tahoe with hourly live demo sessions, including:- “Ask the Data” in action — conversational AI for Finance and HR.- FP&A insights — uncovering forecasting and variance drivers instantly.- Pipeline walkthroughs — showing how a unified reporting layer can be deployed in days.Featured Speaking SessionSplashBI and customer, AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) will share how organizations can unlock the full value of Oracle data with Tahoe:LRN3829 — From Disconnected Systems to Unified Oracle Data via Data Pipelines, AI, and SQLOctober 15, 2025 | 3:30 PM PDTRoom: Titian 2303, Level 2About SplashBISplashBI empowers organizations to make informed decisions by providing instant access to data across Finance, HR, and Supply Chain. With its unified analytics platform and embedded AI, SplashBI delivers pre-built reports, dashboards, natural language insights, and extensible data pipelines — all designed to simplify reporting, strengthen compliance, and accelerate time-to-value. Headquartered in Duluth, GA, SplashBI serves customers worldwide across industries including public sector, manufacturing, healthcare, and more.For more information, visit www.splashbi.com or meet SplashBI at Booth 1035 at Oracle AI World 2025, October 13–16 in Las Vegas.

