SplashBI Appoints Biju George as Chief Customer Officer to Advance Global Growth and Customer Impact

Biju George Joins SplashBI as Chief Customer Officer

Biju George joins SplashBI to accelerate global customer success and expand the reach of its AI-powered analytics platform.

Biju’s expertise in delivering customer value at scale will strengthen how SplashBI empowers enterprises to gain faster, actionable insights.” — Kiran Pasham, Co-Founder & Chief Architect, SplashBI

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SplashBI , a leading provider of analytics, reporting, and workforce intelligence solutions, today announced the appointment of Biju George as Chief Customer Officer (CCO), effective October 13, 2025. In this role, Biju will lead all customer-facing functions—including customer success, professional services, and support—as SplashBI accelerates its global expansion and continues to empower organizations through data-driven insights.With more than 30 years of leadership experience in enterprise technology and digital transformation, Biju has built and led global teams delivering measurable business outcomes across complex enterprise environments. As CCO, he will focus on deepening customer partnerships, driving value realization, and advancing SplashBI’s mission to make intelligent, on-demand insights accessible to every business user.“Biju’s leadership philosophy centers on empowering customers through measurable success and trusted partnership,” said Naveen Miglani, CEO of SplashBI. “His deep understanding of enterprise clients and his ability to connect technology outcomes to business strategy will be instrumental in shaping the next phase of our customer growth journey.”Prior to joining SplashBI, George held senior leadership roles at Peloton Consulting Group, Syntax Systems, and Core Services, where he led global delivery and support teams for Oracle Cloud Applications, SAP, and JDE, helping organizations modernize their reporting and analytics programs.“I’m beyond thrilled to join SplashBI at such an exciting time in its growth,” said Biju George. “SplashBI’s mission to simplify data-driven decision-making aligns perfectly with my passion for helping organizations unlock the full potential of their information. Together, we’ll elevate the customer experience and accelerate business outcomes.”Biju’s appointment reinforces SplashBI’s commitment to customer-centric innovation as it scales its AI-powered, cloud-based analytics platform worldwide—bringing organizations faster insights, stronger partnerships, and measurable impact.About SplashBISplashBI empowers organizations to make data-driven decisions by providing powerful reporting and analytics solutions for ERP, HCM, and other business applications. With a focus on flexibility, scalability, and actionable insights, SplashBI enables users at all levels to access, visualize, and act on their data.

