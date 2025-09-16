G2Mint Announces Partnership with Loadsure, Delivering Embedded Cargo Insurance as a Plugin

Loadsure's services available as a plugin integration for G2Mint customers, enabling users to access real-time cargo coverage embedded in their TMS workflows

HUDSON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- G2Mint , an innovative provider of AI-powered logistics technology, is excited to announce its partnership with Loadsure , the insurtech leader in dynamic cargo insurance coverage for shippers, freight brokers, insurance agents, and motor carriers. As part of this collaboration, Loadsure’s services will be made available as a plugin integration for G2Mint customers subscribed to its platform—enabling users to access real-time cargo coverage embedded directly within their TMS workflows.This new plugin connects G2Mint’s Miles solution with Loadsure’s fully automated insurance platform. Miles is an AI-powered Rate Engine that is mode agnostic and can rate any supply chain agreement. Miles is equipped with connectors to integrate data & plugins, and a fully integrated broker & shipper TMS. The result is an embedded experience that simplifies risk management, accelerates claims processing, and ensures shipments are protected with just a few clicks.“We’re pleased to partner with Loadsure to offer their advanced cargo insurance platform as a Miles plugin,” said Dan Clark, Founder and CEO of G2Mint. “This integration gives our customers access to real-time, automated coverage directly inside their workflows, making shipment protection more efficient and accessible than ever.”“Partnering with G2Mint brings Loadsure’s automated, data-powered cargo insurance directly into shippers’, brokers’, and carriers’ workflows,” said Johnny McCord, CEO and Founder of Loadsure. “This integration simplifies risk management, accelerates claims, and protects every shipment with speed and confidence. By embedding our platform within G2Mint’s Miles solution, customers save time, reduce manual effort, and make smarter, safer, and more efficient decisions for their business.”About G2MintG2Mint connects brokers, shippers, and carriers to simplify the management of transportation, rating, integrations, and plugins (TRIP) while automating supply chains within its connected network. G2Mint’s solution, Miles, is an AI-powered Rate Engine with a built-in broker and shipper TMS that can easily integrate to any system or plugin. Miles enables smarter decisions, faster execution, and seamless connectivity throughout the supply chain. Try G2Mint for Free Today! About LoadsureLoadsure is a leading provider of supply chain insurance coverage and a rapidly growing insurtech serving the North American and European markets. Through its innovative Holistic Freight Protection approach, Loadsure empowers shippers, freight professionals, insurance agents, and motor carriers to make informed decisions about supply-chain risks, safeguard their businesses with a comprehensive suite of insurance coverages, and quickly recover from loss through near real-time claims processing. Using advanced data analytics and AI, Loadsure generates accurately priced, tailored policies in seconds. Its platform integrates seamlessly into SaaS and partner proprietary Transportation Management Systems (TMS) and loadboards, and was recognized by Insurance Insider as the 2024 Insurtech Product of the Year. Loadsure is a managing general agent and Lloyd’s coverholder. For more information, visit loadsure.net and stay up to date on LinkedIn.

