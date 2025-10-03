My Product Today and Only Tools Enterprise Announce the Official Launch of The Marshall Level

Inventor Stewart Bunting introduces a revolutionary precision tool that redefines accuracy and efficiency for professionals

ELIZABETHTON, TN, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- My Product Today is proud to announce the official launch of The Marshall Level by Stewart Bunting, an innovative, all-in-one precision level set to raise the bar for accuracy, efficiency, and durability in the hand tool industry. Developed in collaboration with Only Tools Enterprise, LLC, The Marshall Level has been engineered to meet the rigorous demands of contractors, builders, and craftspeople who rely on absolute precision in their work.A New Era in Leveling ToolsThe Marshall Level is the first of its kind: a 2’–10’ expandable unit with a detachable magnetic 2-foot level, offering both versatility and portability in a single, thoughtfully designed package. Built from aircraft-grade aluminum, this professional-grade tool is engineered to withstand the harshest jobsite conditions while maintaining lifetime calibration.With accuracy to ±0.019 degrees—five times more precise than standard levels—The Marshall Level eliminates callbacks, wasted time, and costly adjustments. Its shock-resistant end caps, slip-proof grip design, and lifetime accuracy guarantee ensure it delivers not only superior performance but also long-term value for professionals and serious DIYers alike.“When millimeters make the difference between perfection and problems, The Marshall Level is the only tool I trust,” said Stewart Bunting, inventor of The Marshall Level. “I designed it to solve the everyday frustrations I faced on the job, and I’m proud to share it with tradespeople who demand nothing less than perfection.”Industry-Leading Market PositionPriced at $350, The Marshall Level enters the growing premium hand tool segment of the $7 billion U.S. hand tool market. According to IBISWorld’s 2024 industry report, this category is expanding at an impressive 9% year-over-year, as professionals increasingly invest in higher-quality, longer-lasting tools that improve jobsite productivity.With less than a 0.5% return rate during early trials, The Marshall Level demonstrates exceptional durability and reliability. Its premium positioning offers retailers not only a product with high consumer demand but also significant upsell opportunities through accessories, exclusive editions, and co-branded marketing initiatives.Merchandising and Retail SupportEvery unit of The Marshall Level arrives in premium window-display packaging that highlights its craftsmanship. Retail partners also gain access to interactive demo kits that allow customers to feel and see the difference between standard levels and The Marshall Level in real time.In addition, Only Tools Enterprise provides a comprehensive marketing package, including digital assets, instructional videos, branded display stands, and training materials to ensure that retail staff can confidently communicate the unique value proposition of the product.Partnership OpportunitiesSelect retailers can access exclusive benefits such as:• Limited Edition Colorways – custom finishes unique to their stores.• Early Access to New Releases – ensuring priority in future product launches.• Corporate Gifting Options – including custom engraving.• Co-Branded Marketing Campaigns – leveraging national promotion with local activation.A Collaboration Built on InnovationAs part of My Product Today’s ongoing mission to help inventors bring new ideas to market, The Marshall Level represents a perfect example of how innovation, craftsmanship, and entrepreneurship can merge to create products that disrupt industries.“At My Product Today, our mission is to identify visionary inventors and bring their ideas to life in ways that truly impact industries,” said Ricardo Valderrama, CEO of My Product Today. “Stewart Bunting’s Marshall Level is more than just a tool—it’s a precision instrument that solves real jobsite challenges. We’re proud to stand behind Stewart and this groundbreaking product as it makes its debut in the marketplace.”About Only Tools Enterprise, LLCOnly Tools Enterprise was founded with a singular mission: to revolutionize the world of hand tools for professionals who refuse to compromise. With a focus on market-driven innovation, premium materials, and precision engineering, the company has built a reputation for delivering durable, high-performance products designed and assembled in the United States.About My Product TodayMy Product Today is a new product development and manufacturing company dedicated to helping inventors transform ideas into market-ready products. From concept development to prototyping, branding, and nationwide launch strategies, My Product Today empowers inventors to compete at the highest level.AvailabilityThe Marshall Level is now available for wholesale and retail distribution. Initial orders can be fulfilled within two weeks, with exclusive partnership programs available for select retailers.Media & Sales ContactOnly Tools Enterprise, LLC📧 onlytoolsenterprise@gmail.com

