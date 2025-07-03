Glow Golf: Fishing Launches on Kickstarter – A Hilariously Bright New Twist on Game Night

Glow Golf Logo

Introducing Glow Golf: Fishing, the world’s first glow-in-the-dark chipping game with an epic twist.

We live for bold, exciting ideas that spark connection, fun, and innovation. Glow Golf: Fishing checks every box — it’s original, it’s engaging, and it’s going to light up game nights everywhere.” — Ricardo Valderrama, CEO of My Product Today

ST PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Move over board games and backyard darts — there's a new game in town that's lighting up family nights, parties, and fishing trips everywhere. Introducing Glow Golf: Fishing, the world’s first glow-in-the-dark chipping game with an epic twist. Now live on Kickstarter , Glow Golf: Fishing is making waves with its unique fusion of golf, fishing, and LED-fueled fun.Created by Anthony Teeven, a proud U.S military veteran and the inventor behind the original viral Glow Golf, this glow-in-the-dark game pits players against each other in a battle of skill, laughs, and “fishy” surprises. Whether you're a seasoned golfer, a casual backyard gamer, or just someone who loves a good challenge under the stars, this game is made to entertain.“We wanted to take the fun of our original Glow Golf and crank it up a notch with something nobody’s ever seen before,” said Anthony Teeven, creator of Glow Golf. “Glow Golf: Fishing brings people together in a totally unexpected way — it's part golf, part fishing, and 100% ridiculous fun.”🎯 What Makes Glow Golf: Fishing So Unique?Glows in the Dark: With LED-lit fish targets and glowing chipping balls, you can play long after sunset.Hook the Fish to Win: Land your chip shot on a fish, then "reel it in" for points and surprises.Portable & Easy Setup: Perfect for backyards, tailgates, campsites, or beach days.Built for All Ages: Designed to be wildly fun and family-friendly — no golf experience required.💬 A Word from The Manufacturing Partner“At My Product Today , we live for bold, exciting ideas that spark connection, fun, and innovation. Glow Golf: Fishing checks every box — it’s original, it’s engaging, and it’s going to light up game nights everywhere. We’re incredibly proud to help bring this one-of-a-kind experience to life,” said Ricardo Valderrama, CEO of My Product Today.🚀 Already Making a SplashIn just days, Glow Golf: Fishing has captured attention for its creativity and party-ready gameplay. Backers on Kickstarter can secure limited early bird pricing, exclusive add-ons, and be among the first to own the game before it hits retail.🎁 Supporters Get More Than a GameEach Kickstarter tier offers exclusive perks — including bonus fish, upgraded LED lights, and even custom ball sets. The team is also offering stretch goals that will unlock new fish characters, game modes, and enhanced packaging.📆 Campaign Ends August 24th, 2025Don’t miss your chance to reel in the fun. Visit the official Kickstarter campaign now and be part of the next backyard game-night phenomenon.🔗 Kickstarter Link: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/glowgolf/glow-golf-fishing-light-up-your-game-night

