My Product Today Evolves into a Full-Service Entrepreneurial Growth Platform

My Product Today My Product Today Logo

Helping Inventors Go Beyond Product Development to Build Thriving Businesses

We don’t just want to develop great products—we want to empower inventors to build thriving businesses that stand the test of time.” — Ricardo Valderrama

ST PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- My Product Today , a leader in product development and manufacturing, is proud to announce its transformation into a comprehensive resource for inventors and entrepreneurs. While continuing to provide world-class product development and manufacturing services, My Product Today is expanding its mission to help inventors build sustainable businesses around their innovations.This strategic evolution positions My Product Today as both a product launch firm and a business development resource, offering inventors not just a way to bring their ideas to life, but also the tools, mentorship, and systems needed for long-term success.Key Aspects of the Evolution:• Beyond Manufacturing—Building Businesses – Guiding inventors in structuring their companies for scalability and long-term success.• Entrepreneurial Education & Coaching – Providing hands-on guidance in business operations, marketing, and strategic growth.• Turnkey Product-to-Market Services – Offering a seamless pathway from idea to revenue, including prototyping, branding, e-commerce setup, and distribution strategies.• Business Systemization Tools – Teaching inventors how to streamline and automate their businesses using proven processes.• Community & Mentorship – Creating a network where inventors can connect, collaborate, and learn from experienced entrepreneurs.“Our mission has always been to help inventors succeed, but we’re now taking it a step further,” said Ricardo Valderrama, CEO of My Product Today. “We don’t just want to develop great products—we want to empower inventors to build thriving businesses that stand the test of time.”With this transformation, My Product Today is redefining what it means to bring an invention to market, ensuring that every inventor has access to the knowledge, resources, and support needed to turn ideas into profitable ventures.For more information about My Product Today and its expanded services, visit www.myproduct.today.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.