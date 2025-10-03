Gov. Cox calls Utah Legislature into special session
SALT LAKE CITY (Oct. 3, 2025) – Gov. Spencer Cox is calling the Utah Legislature into a special session to address several matters of state business. The special session will be held on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, at 9:00 a.m.
Please see the Proclamation listing the items of business here.
