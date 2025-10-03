Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,188 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 425,143 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Cox calls Utah Legislature into special session

SALT LAKE CITY (Oct. 3, 2025)  – Gov. Spencer Cox is calling the Utah Legislature into a special session to address several matters of state business. The special session will be held on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, at 9:00 a.m.

Please see the Proclamation listing the items of business here.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Gov. Cox calls Utah Legislature into special session

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more