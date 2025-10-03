Government urges vigilance against rising cyber threats

Government, in partnership with stakeholders across law enforcement, civil society, and the private sector, hosted a webinar on Cybersecurity Awareness and Responsible Use of Online Platforms as part of Cybersecurity Awareness Month. The webinar brought together experts to empower South Africans with knowledge and tools to protect themselves online.

Deputy Director for Cybersecurity Operations at the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, Noma-Efese Mnqeta, highlighted the role of the National Cybersecurity Hub, a Computer Security Incident Response Team hosted by the department. The Hub works closely with the South African Police Service on cybercrime investigations, the Internet Service Providers’ Association on fraudulent website takedowns, and the Government Communication and Information System on public awareness. She warned about the growing prevalence of tender scams, investment scams and online shopping fraud, which continue to target unsuspecting citizens.

Omphile Kgwathe-Nkiwane, Head of Client Services at Digify Africa, encouraged South Africans to practice safe digital habits through platforms like Kitso on WhatsApp (076 593 7181), which provides parents, teachers, and learners with digital safety tips. She urged citizens to use strong passwords and avoid personal information in them. Never share one-time pins (OTPs) or banking details, avoid public Wi-Fi for sensitive transactions and to stay alert to suspicious links, unsolicited calls, and fraudulent emails.

Acting CEO of the Film and Publications Board (FPB), Hulisani Ramugadi, raised concern about the rise in harmful online content, including image-based abuse, cyberbullying, hate speech, and malicious AI-generated material. He emphasised that sharing intimate images without consent is a crime and highlighted FPB’s partnerships with social media platforms to issue takedown notices for harmful material.

Brigadier Rapula Mosito, Section Head of Cybercrime Investigation at the HAWKS, indicated that cybercrime is enforceable under the Cybercrimes Act 19 of 2020, while cybersecurity matters are guided by the forthcoming Cybersecurity Bill. He identified phishing, ransomware, malware, identity theft, online child exploitation, and personal data theft as key threats.

Government calls on members of the public to remain vigilant, responsible, and digitally literate to ensure their safety in cyberspace. Cybersecurity is a shared responsibility, and by working together, we can protect citizens, especially vulnerable groups such as children and the elderly, from the ever-growing threats in the digital space.

Enquiries:

Mr William Baloyi

Deputy Government Spokesperson

Cell: 083 390 7147