Police on Safer Festive Season operations conducted through Operation Shanela II

Ongoing high-density police operations under Operation Shanela II, focusing on intensified crime prevention, combatting, and investigation efforts, have resulted in the arrest of numerous suspects for various offences across the Northern Cape.

The operations, executed between 29 September 2025 and 05 October 2025, led to the arrest of 280 suspects linked to property-related crimes, serious violent offences, and drug-related activities.

Multi-disciplinary law enforcement teams enforced the authority of the state through visible policing activities, which included the search of 2 941 vehicles and 7 503 individuals at roadblocks and vehicle checkpoints.

Compliance inspections were also conducted at informal businesses, scrapyards, liquor outlets, and second-hand goods dealers, including those operating at mines and farms. Several non-compliant liquor premises were shut down, and enforcement actions were taken where necessary.

During these operations, police confiscated various items believed to have been used in the commission of crimes, including alcohol, ammunition, cash, dangerous weapons, drugs, and copper cables.

Northern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Koliswa Otola, commended the commitment of SAPS members and community stakeholders, reaffirming that the police will continue to prevent, combat, and investigate crime; maintain public order; protect the lives and property of all residents; and uphold the rule of law during and beyond the festive season. She also cited that no one will be left behind as we head into the festive holidays.

Lieutenant General Otola further expressed appreciation to community members who refuse to look away when crime occurs, but instead choose to partner with the police in the fight against criminality.

