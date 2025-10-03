National Treasury launches MzansiXchange Pilot, 9 Oct
MzansiXchange Pilot launch
Media are invited to the launch of the MzansiXchange Pilot on 9 October 2025, which will be addressed by National Treasury Director-General, Dr Duncan Pieterse.
MansiXchange is a pioneering initiative led by the National Treasury to demonstrate how secure, interoperable, and citizen-centred data exchange can enable evidence-based policymaking and real-time data verification between departments.
This can also enable improved service delivery and responsible digital governance in South Africa. This initiative forms part of MyMzansi, South Africa’s roadmap for digital transformation.
National Treasury has jointly partnered with the following institutions to ensure the success of the MzansiXchange pilot:
- Statistics South Africa
- Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development
- Department of Home Affairs
- Department of Basic Education
- Department of Higher Education and Training
- The Presidency
- South African Revenue Service
- South African Social Security Agency
- National Student Financial Aid Scheme
- Council for Scientific and Industrial Research
- South African Reserve Bank
Media are invited as follows:
Date: Thursday, 9 October 2025
Time: 9:00– 13:00
Venue: The Capital, Menlyn Main
Only the morning to lunchtime session is open to media.
Please RSVP to media@treasury.gov.za by 8 October 2025 at 13:00. Media only.
#GovZAUpdates
