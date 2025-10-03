James Maslow Launches New Single ‘On My Mind’

“On My Mind”

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- International recording artist and actor James Maslow today released his latest single, On My Mind , a collaboration with Israeli artists Shahar Saul and Maya Dadon. The track is accompanied by a powerful music video filmed on location in Israel during the ongoing war, using the country’s landscape as its canvas.Maslow timed the release in the days leading up to October 7th, marking two years since the terror attacks that shocked Israel and the Jewish world. He will travel to Washington, D.C., to join commemorations and ensure that America’s capital remembers both the tragedy and the resilience that followed.“On My Mind is about connection, resilience, and remembering those who cannot be forgotten,” Maslow said. “Filming in Israel, during such a difficult time, was my way of showing solidarity with a country and people I deeply respect. Working with two incredible Israeli artists made the project even more meaningful.”The single merges Maslow’s signature sound with the distinctive voices of Saul, one of Israel’s rising rappers, and Dadon, a celebrated Israeli vocalist. Together, they created a track that blends international pop with Middle Eastern influences, reflecting the diversity and vibrancy of Israel itself.The music video, set against Israel’s landscapes and cityscapes, is both a visual love letter to the country and a reminder of the resilience of its people.Maslow, known globally for his career in music and television, has long used his platform to spotlight issues that matter. Rising to fame as a star of Nickelodeon’s hit series and platinum-selling band Big Time Rush, Maslow has since built a solo career that blends artistry with advocacy. With On My Mind, he combines his music with a mission: ensuring that remembrance of October 7th is not just a date in the past but a call to action for unity and support.On My Mind is now available on all major streaming platforms.

