Brilliant Epoxy Floors to Exhibit at 2026 NBAA Business Aviation Conference in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brilliant Epoxy Floors will attend the 2025 NBAA Business Aviation Conference & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) in Las Vegas on October 14th- 16th. The company will exhibit at booth #545, joining hundreds of industry leaders at the premier event for business aviation professionals.NBAA-BACE is recognized as one of the largest annual gatherings for the aviation industry, drawing thousands of attendees from across the globe. The three-day event brings together aircraft manufacturers, aviation service providers, and related industries to highlight innovation and technical expertise in the sector.Brilliant Epoxy Floors specializes in aviation-grade epoxy flooring systems engineered for durability, safety, and performance in demanding environments. The company’s systems are widely used in aircraft hangars and associated facilities to provide resilient, chemical-resistant flooring solutions . Exhibiting at NBAA-BACE offers the opportunity to demonstrate these systems to a focused audience of aviation professionals and decision-makers.As a Scottsdale, Arizona–based company with over 30 years of experience, Brilliant Epoxy Floors has contributed to aviation projects throughout the region and beyond. By participating in the 2025 conference, the company aims to connect with new and existing aviation industry partners while showcasing proven flooring solutions tailored for aircraft operations.About Brilliant Epoxy FloorsBrilliant Epoxy Floors is a commercial concrete restoration and coatings installation company based in Scottsdale, Arizona. With over three decades of experience, the company specializes in high-performance resinous flooring systems designed for durability, function, and aesthetics. All work is completed in-house by professionally trained technicians.

