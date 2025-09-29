METALCON’s Expo Hall is the Premier Industry Destination for Businesses and Individuals in the Expanding Metal Industry

From breakthrough innovations to proven solutions, the Expo Hall is where the industry’s best contractors, owners, designers, developers, and more gather.

NEWTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- METALCON’s annual exposition hall is the industry’s premier event for any business or individual who is ready to expand into metal.Explore 250+ exhibitors, from global giants to bold innovators.Don’t miss what the world’s biggest brands bring to the table, including Nucor Buildings Group, U.S. Steel, Steel Dynamics, PPG, and Sherwin-Williams.Plus, find practical solutions from companies like Scottsdale Construction Systems, S-5!, Brucha, Drexel Metals, PAC-CLAD, Varco Pruden, and more!But that’s only the beginning. The METALCON Expo Hall is packed with powerful experiences: MCA’s Metal Mastery Clinics . Get expert training and learn best practices from the Metal Construction Association and Metal Roofing Alliance to confidently meet growing demand.METALCON Training Zone. Contractors, remodelers, and other industry pros can upskill in real time with hands-on floor demos and education — delivered in English and Spanish. Design District @ METALCON . A dedicated destination for architects, designers, specifiers, and engineers who are reshaping the future through smarter and more resilient design. Barndominium Build . Live on the show floor, see the 2,500 square-foot steel frame for the Barndominium destined to become a retreat for veterans in Montana. Join us in supporting this great cause!Stock Car Pit Crew Challenge sponsored by METALFORMING. You don’t need to be a racing fan to test your skills or cheer on colleagues in this fun and fast-paced competition that’s all about speed, skill, and teamwork.Top Product Awards. Get a first look at (and vote) for the most exciting industry innovations of 2025.METALCON makes it easy to discover the right products, solutions, and strategies for any challenge, all in one place. If you are a contractor, owner, designer, developer, installer, fabricator, or beyond, this is the event you can't afford to miss!About METALCON:Established in 1991, METALCON is the only annual tradeshow and conference devoted to the application of metal in design and construction. Produced by PSMJ Resources, Inc., located in Boston, MA, in partnership with the Metal Construction Association, METALCON’s success is based on a dynamic exhibit hall, extensive educational programs, and interactive learning opportunities. METALCON 2025 will take place on October 21-23 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. For more information, visit www.metalcon.com

