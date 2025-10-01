TRIBUTE EQUINE NUTRITION PARTNERS WITH KATIE VAN SLYKE TO LAUNCH WHOLESOME BLENDS CARAMEL APPLE HORSE TREATS

NOLENSVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tribute Equine Nutrition, a leader in premium equine feed and supplements, is proud to announce an exciting product collaboration with equestrian influencer and farm owner Katie Van Slyke. Together, they are introducing Tribute® Wholesome Blends™ Horse Treats in Caramel Apple Flavor , a safe, soy-free, and highly palatable treat designed with the same care and quality Tribute is known for.Made with real apple pieces, these treats deliver wholesome nutrition and a flavor that horses love. Wholesome Blends Caramel Apple Treats are crafted to be a safe reward for horses of all ages, ensuring quality, consistency, and palatability.Katie, who has been a long-time supporter of Tribute, shared her excitement about the launch:“I’ve been using Tribute feed for my horses for a couple of years now and only have great things to say about the product and the level of care they provide to their customers. They create custom feeding plans for everyone! That’s pretty amazing. As far as the treats go, I can honestly say that I don’t have any horses that don’t love them. That’s not something I can say about every treat flavor.”The Wholesome Blends Caramel Apple Treats are available now for purchase online with free shipping. Horse owners can also check with their local feed stores to see if the product has arrived in their area.This collaboration between Tribute and Katie Van Slyke highlights a shared passion for equine health, nutrition, and the joy of treating horses with products they truly enjoy.About Tribute Equine Nutrition:Tribute Equine Nutrition, a brand by Kalmbach Feeds, Inc., is a trusted provider of superior equine nutrition, specializing in fixed-formula products with premium, high-quality ingredients. Designed by Ph.D. Equine Nutritionists, Tribute products are fortified and balanced with essential nutrients to meet a horse’s specific needs. With a wide range of feeds and supplements, including ration balancers, senior care, and treats, Tribute Equine Nutrition also offers personalized nutrition plans and products to give horse owners peace of mind for every unique animal. For more information, visit www.tributeequinenutrition.com About Katie Van Slyke:Katie Van Slyke is an equestrian, horse breeder, and social media influencer with over 10 million followers across digital platforms. Known for her passion for horses, farm life, and animal care, Katie shares an authentic glimpse into the world of equestrian living while educating and inspiring a global audience. www.katievanslyke.net

