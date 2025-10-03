MDC welcomes public comments on deer management

Body

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is seeking public input on deer management in Missouri and welcomes comments online through Oct. 17. MDC invites deer hunters, wildlife watchers, landowners and managers, and others to comment about Missouri’s deer population, deer management, chronic wasting disease (CWD) management, and deer seasons and regulations. Learn more and comment online through Oct. 17 at short.mdc.mo.gov/4yd.

In addition to welcoming public comments online, MDC also invites the public to community open houses on deer management it is holding around the state. Stop by anytime between 4 – 8 p.m. No registration is required. Attendees can talk with MDC staff about deer management and regulations, impacts of CWD and epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) on deer populations, managing private land for deer, and MDC’s Deer Management Assistance Program. Upcoming MDC deer management open houses will be: