MDC welcomes public comments on deer management

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is seeking public input on deer management in Missouri and welcomes comments online through Oct. 17. MDC invites deer hunters, wildlife watchers, landowners and managers, and others to comment about Missouri’s deer population, deer management, chronic wasting disease (CWD) management, and deer seasons and regulations. Learn more and comment online through Oct. 17 at short.mdc.mo.gov/4yd.
In addition to welcoming public comments online, MDC also invites the public to community open houses on deer management it is holding around the state. Stop by anytime between 4 – 8 p.m. No registration is required. Attendees can talk with MDC staff about deer management and regulations, impacts of CWD and epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) on deer populations, managing private land for deer, and MDC’s Deer Management Assistance Program. Upcoming MDC deer management open houses will be:
- Oct. 6 in Palmyra -- American Legion Hall, 600 Short St.
- Oct. 7 in Macon -- Expo Center, 1303 S. Missouri St.
- Oct. 8 in Eugene -- Cole County R-V School, 14803 Highway 17
- Oct. 9 in Eureka -- Eureka Community Center, 333 Bald Hill Road
- Oct. 14 in Poplar Bluff -- Three Rivers College Tinnin Fine Arts Center, 2080 Three Rivers Blvd.
- Oct. 15 in West Plains -- Civic Center, 110 St Louis St.
- Oct. 16 in Mt. Vernon -- University of Missouri Southwest Research Center Educational Building, 14548 State Road H.
