Black Hills Heart and Vascular Institute Opens in Rapid City With First Same-Day Chest Pain & Vascular Clinic in Region

Black Hills Heart and Vascular Institute

The Institute provides comprehensive care for common heart and vascular conditions with Same-Day Appointments, State-of-the-Art Technology, Concierge-Level Care

Too often, patients are told surgery is their only option. We provide advanced alternatives that restore quality of life—without the risks, costs, and long recoveries of open surgery.” — Jeffrey Wilson, MD, FACC FSCAI

RAPID CITY, SD, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patients across the Black Hills now have faster, easier access to advanced heart and vascular care with the opening of Black Hills Heart and Vascular Institute in Rapid City. The physician-led practice is the only facility in the region offering same-day access for both chest pain and vascular concerns—bringing life-saving expertise to the community without the delays of a hospital system.________________________________________A Long Overdue Solution for the Black HillsMonument Health Rapid City Hospital’s emergency department sees over 57,000 visits each year, making it the busiest in South Dakota and the only major hospital within a 350-mile radius. With a limited number of interventional cardiologists serving a vast rural population, patients have faced long wait times, rushed appointments, and, in many cases, travel of several hours just to reach specialized care.“This clinic is long overdue,” said Dr. Thomas Wilson , MD, FSCAI, quadruple board-certified interventional cardiologist. “With same-day chest pain and vascular clinics, we can diagnose and treat patients faster, reduce ER strain, and provide advanced alternatives to surgery—right here in Rapid City.”________________________________________Same-Day Clinics. State-of-the-Art Technology. Concierge-Level Care.Black Hills Heart and Vascular Institute is redefining patient care in the West River region with:• Same-Day Chest Pain Clinic: Quick access to evaluation for chest pain and other urgent cardiac symptoms.• Same-Day Vascular Clinic: Immediate appointments for vascular concerns such as leg pain, circulation issues, or suspected blood clots.• State-of-the-Art Equipment: Brand-new diagnostic and treatment technology for faster, more accurate results.• Concierge-Style Service: Longer clinic visits, shorter wait times, and patient-first care—not rushed “five-minute check-ins.”________________________________________Conditions TreatedThe Institute provides comprehensive care for common heart and vascular conditions:• Chest pain and coronary artery disease• Heart rhythm disorders• Peripheral artery disease (PAD)• Venous insufficiency and varicose veins• Aneurysms and circulation problems• Hypertension and cardiovascular risk managementSpecialized procedures include:• Endovascular interventions for complex vascular disease• Genicular Artery Embolization (GAE) – for knee arthritis• Plantar Fasciitis Embolization (PFE) – advanced non-surgical options• Uterine Vein Embolization – advanced therapy for chronic pelvic pain• Venous disease treatments for varicose veins and chronic insufficiency________________________________________A Unique Team: Identical Twins, Triple and Quadruple Board-CertifiedThe Institute is led by identical twin interventional cardiologists, Dr. Thomas Wilson, MD, FSCAI, and Dr. Jeffrey Wilson , MD, FSCAI.• Dr. Thomas Wilson – quadruple board-certified in Internal Medicine, Cardiovascular Medicine, Interventional Cardiology, and Echocardiography. Graduated magna cum laude, American University of Antigua, residency, chief residency and 4 years of fellowship training at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee, WI.• Dr. Jeffrey Wilson – triple board-certified in Internal Medicine, Cardiovascular Disease, and Interventional Cardiology. Graduated magna cum laude, American University of Antigua, residency, chief residency and 4 years of fellowship training at Sanford Health in Sioux Falls, SD. Also completed additional fellowship training in endovascular medicine and complex peripheral vascular interventions.“Too often, patients are told surgery is their only option,” said Dr. Jeffrey Wilson. “We provide advanced alternatives that restore quality of life—without the risks, costs, and long recoveries of open surgery.”________________________________________Serving the Black Hills and BeyondIn addition to Rapid City, the Institute proudly serves patients across the region, including Gillette (WY) and Philip, SD—bringing advanced care closer to home for thousands of patients throughout the West River.________________________________________About Black Hills Heart and Vascular InstituteBlack Hills Heart and Vascular Institute is the largest independent, physician-led, patient-first practice dedicated to advancing heart and vascular health in the West River region. With same-day chest pain and vascular clinics, advanced diagnostic technology, and minimally invasive treatments, the Institute delivers superior outcomes with shorter wait times and a patient experience built on trust, compassion, and expertise.

