ECCO Medical Recognized by Patients Nationwide as the Premier Destination for Advanced Embolization Treatments
Dr. Kovaleski performing minimally invasive embolization procedure
ECCO's Concierge Services Make Traveling to Denver Easy for Patients Seeking World-Class, Minimally Invasive Care
ECCO Medical offers a unique destination medical experience, providing concierge-level service that includes hotel arrangements, transportation, and bilingual staff to cater to Spanish-speaking patients. Many patients choose to stay in Denver after their procedure to enjoy the city’s restaurants, shopping, and nearby Rocky Mountain attractions.
________________________________________
A Destination for Advanced Embolization Care
Patients travel from across the U.S. to ECCO Medical for treatment of:
• Uterine fibroids (UFE)
• Enlarged prostate (BPH)
• Varicose and spider veins
• Peripheral arterial disease (PAD)
• Liver cancer
• Plantar fasciitis
• Chronic knee, shoulder, and heel pain
• Achilles Tendon
The introduction of musculoskeletal embolization provides a non-surgical alternative for those who have not found relief with physical therapy, injections, or medications.
________________________________________
World-Class Expertise: Aaron Kovaleski, M.D.
ECCO Medical is led by Aaron Kovaleski, M.D., a board-certified, fellowship-trained endovascular specialist nationally recognized for his expertise in complex embolization procedures. Dr. Kovaleski has performed thousands of minimally invasive interventions, using advanced imaging to target diseased vessels with precision — reducing recovery times and improving patient outcomes.
________________________________________
Precision Through Advanced Imaging Technology
ECCO Medical is one of the few centers in the country equipped with the GE Allia IGS 7 system, delivering some of the most advanced image-guided procedure capabilities available. This state-of-the-art technology allows for greater accuracy, improved safety, and consistently excellent results.
________________________________________
Patient-Centered, Inclusive Care
With bilingual staff, ECCO Medical ensures that Hispanic patients and other Spanish speakers receive clear, compassionate communication throughout their care journey — from the first consultation to post-procedure follow-up.
________________________________________
A Patient’s Story
John S., a 58-year-old from Texas, traveled to Denver after years of knee pain kept him from hiking and golfing. “I had tried everything — physical therapy, injections, medications — nothing worked,” he said. “I found ECCO Medical online, flew in for the procedure, and the next day I was walking without the grinding pain. I stayed an extra three days to explore Denver. It felt like a medical trip and vacation in one.”
________________________________________
One-Day Treatment, Lasting Results
Most ECCO Medical procedures are completed in just one day, with no hospital stay required. Patients can walk out the same day, recover quickly, and even enjoy extended time in Colorado before returning home.
“Our vision has always been to make cutting-edge embolization care as accessible, comfortable, and convenient as possible,” said Dr. Kovaleski. “By combining world-class expertise, advanced technology, and a concierge experience, we help patients focus on healing — not logistics.”
________________________________________
About ECCO Medical
ECCO Medical is Colorado’s leading private outpatient interventional radiology practice, specializing exclusively in advanced embolization therapies. With state-of-the-art facilities, expert physicians, and personalized concierge care, ECCO Medical treats patients from across the U.S. in a comfortable, hotel-like setting.
For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit www.ECCOMedical.com or call (303) 529-2778.
Lewis Pincus
Target Consulting
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
What is embolization?
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.