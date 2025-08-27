ECCO Medical Recognized by Patients Nationwide as the Premier Destination for Advanced Embolization Treatments

Pain Relief with Plantar Faciitus Treating chronic knee pain with emboliztion Dr. Kovaleski performing minimally invasive embolization procedure

DENVER, PUEBLO, CO, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ECCO Medical, Denver’s premier outpatient embolization center, has become recognized by patients across the country as the destination to go for world-class embolization care. Located in the Denver Tech Center, ECCO Medical offers advanced minimally invasive embolization treatments for patients across Colorado and the nation. The center’s expanded services now include musculoskeletal embolization — a breakthrough non-surgical treatment for chronic knee pain, shoulder pain, and heel pain — all performed in a single outpatient visit.ECCO Medical offers a unique destination medical experience, providing concierge-level service that includes hotel arrangements, transportation, and bilingual staff to cater to Spanish-speaking patients. Many patients choose to stay in Denver after their procedure to enjoy the city’s restaurants, shopping, and nearby Rocky Mountain attractions.________________________________________A Destination for Advanced Embolization CarePatients travel from across the U.S. to ECCO Medical for treatment of:• Uterine fibroids (UFE)• Enlarged prostate (BPH)• Varicose and spider veins• Peripheral arterial disease (PAD)• Liver cancer• Plantar fasciitis• Chronic knee, shoulder, and heel pain• Achilles TendonThe introduction of musculoskeletal embolization provides a non-surgical alternative for those who have not found relief with physical therapy, injections, or medications.________________________________________World-Class Expertise: Aaron Kovaleski, M.D. ECCO Medical is led by Aaron Kovaleski, M.D., a board-certified, fellowship-trained endovascular specialist nationally recognized for his expertise in complex embolization procedures. Dr. Kovaleski has performed thousands of minimally invasive interventions, using advanced imaging to target diseased vessels with precision — reducing recovery times and improving patient outcomes.________________________________________Precision Through Advanced Imaging TechnologyECCO Medical is one of the few centers in the country equipped with the GE Allia IGS 7 system, delivering some of the most advanced image-guided procedure capabilities available. This state-of-the-art technology allows for greater accuracy, improved safety, and consistently excellent results.________________________________________Patient-Centered, Inclusive CareWith bilingual staff, ECCO Medical ensures that Hispanic patients and other Spanish speakers receive clear, compassionate communication throughout their care journey — from the first consultation to post-procedure follow-up.________________________________________A Patient’s StoryJohn S., a 58-year-old from Texas, traveled to Denver after years of knee pain kept him from hiking and golfing. “I had tried everything — physical therapy, injections, medications — nothing worked,” he said. “I found ECCO Medical online, flew in for the procedure, and the next day I was walking without the grinding pain. I stayed an extra three days to explore Denver. It felt like a medical trip and vacation in one.”________________________________________One-Day Treatment, Lasting ResultsMost ECCO Medical procedures are completed in just one day, with no hospital stay required. Patients can walk out the same day, recover quickly, and even enjoy extended time in Colorado before returning home.“Our vision has always been to make cutting-edge embolization care as accessible, comfortable, and convenient as possible,” said Dr. Kovaleski. “By combining world-class expertise, advanced technology, and a concierge experience, we help patients focus on healing — not logistics.”________________________________________About ECCO MedicalECCO Medical is Colorado’s leading private outpatient interventional radiology practice, specializing exclusively in advanced embolization therapies. With state-of-the-art facilities, expert physicians, and personalized concierge care, ECCO Medical treats patients from across the U.S. in a comfortable, hotel-like setting.For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit www.ECCOMedical.com or call (303) 529-2778.

