ECCO Medical Expands Services with New Plantar Fasciitis Embolization at Lone Tree and Pueblo Clinics

Pain Relief with Plantar Fasciitis Heel Pain Caused By Plantar Fasciitis Dr. Kovaleski performing minimally invasive embolization procedure

Walk Without Pain: ECCO Medical Unveils New Treatment for Heel Pain

LONE TREE, PUEBLO, CO, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ECCO Medical, Colorado’s premier destination for advanced, minimally invasive treatments, today announced the launch of Plantar Fasciitis Embolization ( PFE )—an innovative, image-guided therapy for chronic heel pain —now available at both its Lone Tree and Pueblo locations.Plantar fasciitis is the most common cause of heel pain, affecting more than 2 million Americans annually. Characterized by sharp, stabbing discomfort with the first steps in the morning or after long periods of standing, the condition can be life-limiting for athletes, busy professionals, and retirees alike.________________________________________Why Plantar Fasciitis Embolization?PFE works by selectively reducing abnormal blood flow that fuels inflammation in the plantar fascia. Unlike surgery, PFE is performed through a tiny pinhole incision under local anesthesia, with no stitches, no scarring, and minimal downtime.Benefits of PFE include:• Dramatic reduction in heel pain• Restoration of normal walking without discomfort• Outpatient treatment in under an hour• Return to daily activities within days• Lower complication rates compared to surgical fasciotomy“Patients who’ve exhausted traditional treatments like orthotics, injections, and physical therapy finally have an evidence-based, minimally invasive option,” said Dr. Aaron Kovaleski, Interventional Radiologist and Founder of ECCO Medical. “PFE can help them reclaim an active life without surgical recovery.”________________________________________Patient PerspectiveNancy M., a recent PFE patient at ECCO Medical, shared:“Before this procedure, I dreaded getting out of bed. The first steps every morning were excruciating. Just two weeks after PFE, I was walking pain-free for the first time in years. It’s been life-changing.”________________________________________A Better AlternativeTraditional surgical treatments for plantar fasciitis can involve prolonged healing, risk of nerve injury, and months of limited activity. PFE provides a proven, targeted approach to resolving chronic inflammation without the drawbacks of open surgery.“PFE is a game-changer for people who can’t or don’t want to undergo surgery,” said Dr. Kovaleski. “This is precisely why ECCO Medical invests in the most advanced technology—to give patients safer, faster relief.”________________________________________Now Available in Lone Tree and PuebloEffective immediately, ECCO Medical’s specialized PFE program is offered at:Lone Tree Clinic8080 Park Meadows Dr #150Lone Tree, CO 80124(720) 668 8818Pueblo Clinic323 S. Purcell Blvd #150Pueblo West, CO 81007(719) 569 3226Patients are encouraged to schedule consultations to see if they are candidates for this breakthrough therapy.________________________________________About ECCO MedicalECCO Medical is Colorado’s leading outpatient center for concierge-style, minimally invasive treatments, including fibroid embolization, prostate artery embolization, genicular artery embolization for knee pain, and now plantar fasciitis embolization. ECCO Medical’s mission is simple: exceptional care, advanced technology, and faster recovery—so patients can get back to living life on their terms.

Plantar Fasciitis Embolization (PFE)

