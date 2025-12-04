INCO engineering appoints Paul Barclay as Global Chief Strategy Officer & CEO Australia.

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- INCO engineering, a specialist in shaft hoisting systems and mining engineering, is pleased to announce that Paul Barclay has joined the company effective immediately as Global Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) and CEO Australia.Paul brings more than 25 years of international experience providing integrated mining solutions — from process control systems and electrical mine infrastructure for process plants, to underground mining solutions, vertical material handling, and ventilation-on-demand systems.With global demand for critical and strategic minerals continuing to rise, Paul’s expertise in delivering full turnkey hoisting solutions will help mining operations enhance productivity, reduce operational costs, and lower their carbon footprint.Wadim Rosenstein, Founder and Chairman of WR Group Holding and INCO engineering, said:“We’re delighted to welcome Paul Barclay to INCO engineering. His extensive technical background, deep market insight, and proven track record in integrated mining solutions will be instrumental as we scale up our global presence. Under his leadership, I am confident we will accelerate our strategic growth, broaden our offerings, and continue to deliver outstanding value to our clients worldwide.”Commenting on his appointment, Paul Barclay said:“I’m excited to take on the role of Global Chief Strategy Officer and CEO Australia at INCO engineering. I look forward to guiding our strategic direction and ensuring we continue delivering safe, reliable, and proven hoisting and mining solutions worldwide. It’s a privilege to contribute to INCO’s global growth alongside such an experienced team.”Paul’s appointment marks another significant step in INCO engineering’s global development strategy, reinforcing the company’s commitment to innovation, reliability, and long-term client partnerships as it expands its footprint in key mining regions.About INCO engineeringINCO engineering specializes in the design, supply, and servicing of complete shaft hoisting systems for mining operations worldwide. The company has executed more than 600 projects globally, offering new installations, modernization of existing equipment, and long-term service support. Since its acquisition by WR Group Holding in September 2025, INCO has built on its Czech engineering heritage while expanding internationally, investing in innovation, and strengthening its role as a trusted partner to the global mining industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.