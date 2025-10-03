The 2025 CIP Children’s Summit, held September 23–24 in Kearney, brought together over 400 child welfare professionals, judges, attorneys, advocates, and community leaders under the powerful theme “Inspiring Hope for the Future.” With two days of keynotes, breakout sessions, and collaborative discussions, the Summit centered on reimagining systems of care to better serve children and families across Nebraska.

The Summit opened with an unforgettable keynote from Andrew Bridge, a nationally recognized child welfare policy adviser and author who drew from his own lived experience in foster care. In “From Case File to Child,” Bridge shared his personal journey of instability, loss, and resilience, urging participants to move beyond crisis management toward trauma-informed, family-centered practices. His call for prioritizing kinship care and affirming each child’s right to stability and love set a powerful tone for the gathering.

Midday, the conversation shifted to the science behind hope itself. Angela Pharris, Associate Professor at the University of Oklahoma Hope Research Center, delivered an inspiring keynote on the transformative role of hope in both personal and systemic change. Her session, “The Science of Hope as a Framework for Action,” equipped attendees with practical strategies to foster hope in children, families, and communities—reinforcing the Summit’s central theme.

On the second day, the Summit concluded with a deeply moving keynote from Aazia-Marie Ross, a passionate advocate and leader whose voice elevated the perspectives of young people navigating the child welfare and juvenile justice systems. Ross challenged attendees to listen more closely to youth and to build systems that not only protect but also empower them to thrive.

Throughout the Summit, dozens of breakout sessions provided practical tools and fresh perspectives on pressing issues—from supporting youth transitioning out of treatment centers, to re-envisioning child welfare through prevention, to strengthening family and community partnerships. Each session reinforced the urgent need for collaboration, empathy, and innovation in the work of child welfare.

As the Summit closed, participants left with a renewed sense of purpose and a shared commitment to ensuring that Nebraska’s children and families have not only safety, but also hope for a brighter future.