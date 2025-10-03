City of Olean, NY Strengthens Budget Accuracy and Transparency with OpenGov

OLEAN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After relying on spreadsheets that left room for costly errors, the City of Olean, New York, will transition to a digital system with OpenGov Budgeting & Performance Located in Western New York and home to more than 13,500 residents, Olean knew it was time to move away from their outdated system they had been using for the past 20 years. With OpenGov, the leader in AI and ERP solutions for local and state governments, Olean will have a system that keeps budget data live between their previous provider and the OpenGov Public Service Platform, refreshed at a regular interval. The system’s automatic data refreshes and live connection will ensure information is always current and consistent across departments.“This will lead to a more transparent budgeting process for internal stakeholders and constituents, ultimately leading to rebuilding their trust,” said Lens Martial, City Auditor for Olean.Additionally, the new platform will provide stakeholders and residents with greater visibility into the budget process, fostering transparency and restoring confidence in local government.OpenGov is the leader in AI and ERP solutions for local and state governments in the U.S. 2,000 cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts rely on the OpenGov Public Service Platform to operate efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen the public trust. Category-leading products include enterprise asset management, permitting and licensing, procurement and contract management, accounting and budgeting, billing and revenue management, and transparency and open data. These solutions come together in the OpenGov ERP, allowing public sector organizations to focus on priorities and deliver maximum ROI with every dollar and decision in sync.Learn about OpenGov’s mission to power more effective and accountable government and the vision of high-performance government for every community at OpenGov.com

