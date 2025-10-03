MEDIA ADVISORY: Dorchester County Groups to Participate in National Healthcare Not Authoritarianism Event
Dorchester County Community Joins National Action to Demand Congress Protect Healthcare and Reject Trump’s Shutdown SchemeHURLOCK, MD, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cambridge Indivisible and the Dorchester Democratic Central Committee will join events taking place across the country on Saturday, Oct. 4, as part of the Healthcare Not Authoritarianism: Shutdown Showdown campaign.
Local participants will march in the Hurlock Fall Fest Parade to highlight the impact of the ongoing federal government shutdown and its connection to health care access and affordability. Organizers say the event is part of a coordinated national effort calling on Congress to protect health care programs during funding negotiations.
WHO:
Cambridge Indivisible
Dorchester Democratic Central Committee
Community members, advocates, and local leaders
WHAT:
Participation in the Hurlock Fall Fest Parade as part of the national Healthcare Not Authoritarianism: Shutdown Showdown campaign
WHEN:
Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025
9 a.m. — Gather at Hurlock Elementary School
9:30 a.m. — Parade formation
WHERE:
Hurlock Elementary School (staging location)
301 Charles St.
Hurlock, MD 21643
VISUALS:
Participants carrying banners and signs
Community members marching in the parade
Local leaders and families taking part in the event
For more information, or to arrange interviews with organizers or participants, please contact:
Michelle Fowle | (410) 571-4862 | info@cambridgeindivisible.org or Sydney Bradner-Jacobs | (443)-521-1913 | sydjacobs17@gmail.com or Sarah Gavian | (202)-374-7400 | sarah.gavian@gmail.com
Michelle Fowle
Cambridge Indivisible
+1 410-571-4862
