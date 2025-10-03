City of Porterville, CA Elevates Digital Services with OpenGov Permitting & Licensing

PORTERVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Porterville has chosen OpenGov Permitting & Licensing to streamline permitting, licensing, and inspection operations, replacing outdated systems that left staff burdened with manual work and applicants without effective online services.The initiative is a priority for city leadership and council, who identified the need for a customer-facing portal to improve service delivery, reduce public frustration, and provide better reporting to decision-makers.With OpenGov, Porterville will introduce a modern digital portal that allows residents, contractors, and businesses to apply, pay, and track permits and licenses online. Staff will gain tools to manage workflows more efficiently, from plan review and interdepartmental routing to real-time inspection scheduling in the field.Key improvements include a public portal for online applications, payments, and status tracking; mobile inspection tools enabling inspectors to upload results, photos, and notes directly from the field; automated reporting dashboards for quarterly activity updates, plan review timelines; and council-ready metrics.Porterville is also evaluating expanding further with OpenGov. By selecting OpenGov, Porterville will deliver long-requested transparency and efficiency, positioning the city to meet community expectations while reducing staff workload and operational costs.OpenGov is the leader in AI and ERP solutions for local and state governments in the U.S. 2,000 cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts rely on the OpenGov Public Service Platform to operate efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen the public trust. Category-leading products include enterprise asset management, permitting and licensing, procurement and contract management, accounting and budgeting, billing and revenue management, and transparency and open data. These solutions come together in the OpenGov ERP, allowing public sector organizations to focus on priorities and deliver maximum ROI with every dollar and decision in sync.Learn about OpenGov’s mission to power more effective and accountable government and the vision of high-performance government for every community at OpenGov.com

