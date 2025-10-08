Water Authority of Dickson County, TN Upgrades Field Operations with OpenGov

DICKSON COUNTY, TN, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After spending ten years building their GIS into their system of record, the Water Authority of Dickson County, Tennessee, was ready to add a system to allow for better management of horizontal and vertical assets and daily workflows.That’s when the team found OpenGov, the leader in AI and ERP solutions for state and local governments, as a partner that could help bring everything into one place and make field operations more efficient.Serving communities throughout Dickson County while juggling multiple platforms such as United Systems, Badger, and GIS, without a way to connect the dots. They wanted a system that could bring all that data together, work smoothly with their existing tools, and give field crews what they need without extra steps. OpenGov Enterprise Asset Management stood out for doing just that, offering a real-time mobile app, solid GIS syncing, and smart tools for tracking asset conditions and maintenance.With OpenGov, the Authority’s team is excited to move away from paper work orders and disconnected systems. They’re looking forward to automated maintenance schedules and the ability to sync accurate data across departments, providing access to crews right from the field. Plus, they'll have a central spot to track assets, work history, and materials.OpenGov is the leader in AI and ERP solutions for local and state governments in the U.S. 2,000 cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts rely on the OpenGov Public Service Platform to operate efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen the public trust. Category-leading products include enterprise asset management, permitting and licensing, procurement and contract management, accounting and budgeting, billing and revenue management, and transparency and open data. These solutions come together in the OpenGov ERP, allowing public sector organizations to focus on priorities and deliver maximum ROI with every dollar and decision in sync.Learn about OpenGov’s mission to power more effective and accountable government and the vision of high-performance government for every community at OpenGov.com

