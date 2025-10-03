CBH Homes Partners with Idaho Steelheads to Launch ‘The CBH Hockey House’ – A VIP Fan Experience

The CBH Hockey House located on the second-floor suite level, is a VIP fan experience with selfie-worthy backdrops, ultimate rink view, exclusive giveaways, and CBH swag.

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CBH Homes, Idaho’s local builder is proud to announce the new partnership with the Idaho Steelheads, The CBH Hockey House , bringing the ultimate game night hangout. This VIP experience is built for fans and built for fun, CBH style.Located on the second-floor suite level, with room for 12 fans, it’s more than just a suite. Designed and curated by CBH’s Creative Director, Arielle McCormick, the new space redefines what it means to cheer on the Steelheads in style.“At CBH, we believe in working hard, playing hard and we love to win, which is right in line with our favorite local hockey team,” said Arielle McCormick, “There’s nothing like a night at the Steelheads and we’re excited to bring our CBH energy to the experience.”What to Expect at The CBH Hockey House:VIP-level accessSelfie-worthy backdrops that bring all the hype and hockey vibesThe ultimate rink view with both lounge and bar height seatingFuel up with a fully-stocked mini fridge and snack station, courtesy of CBH HomesExclusive giveaways, CBH swag, and themed nights throughout the seasonThis dynamic partnership celebrates two hometown powerhouses coming together to elevate the fan experience in Boise.“Partnering with CBH Homes to bring The Hockey House to life is a huge win for our fans,” said Mike DiPalma, Vice President of the Idaho Steelheads. “It’s going to take game night to the next level with a VIP vibe that still feels true to our community roots.”The Hockey House is in phase 1 of construction, the space will be ready in time for the first home game on October 24th. Idaho Steelheads fans will be ready to get LOUD during the CBH Big Energy moments for the Steelheads goals and the game night opening hype video. Along with the CBH Hockey House a new Hearts Across Valley Heart is currently in the works to be placed at the arena.Want to get access?Stay tuned for giveaways and updates plus catch all the ins and outs here: https://cbhhomes.com/blog/cbh-homes-partners-with-idaho-steelheads-on-cbh-hockey-house/ About CBH Homes : CBH Homes has been building new homes for sale in Idaho for over 33 years, and for 19 of those, CBH Homes has been Idaho’s #1 Builder, a Best Place to Work in Idaho, ranked #20 in the Nation, and proudly working with over 28,000 happy homeowners. Visit cbhhomes.com.

