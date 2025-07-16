Local builder brings Boys & Girls Build Event to the Nampa Boys & Girls Club

CBH Homes and Nampa Boys & Girls Club Celebrate the release of the latest Hearts Across the Valley Heart along with host a Build Event to inspire kids to explore the Construction Industry!

NAMPA, ID, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CBH Homes hosted a Boys & Girls Build event for 220 club members of the Boys & Girls Club of Nampa on Friday, July 11th on top of launching the latest heart in the Hearts Across the Valley initiative.“When we partnered with CBH to do the Hearts Across the Valley heart at the Club, the idea also came to combine it as an event for the kids. The kids were so excited for the heart and the event,” said Melissa Gentry of the Nampa Boys & Girls Club. “With so many kids we can’t always do a field trip, so when CBH brought the event to us, we were so grateful.”CBH has held two similar events for the local Girl Scout chapter, aiming to bring awareness to kids about the construction industry and that it is a viable career path. At the event they rotated through different stations giving them a glimpse into different areas of construction:Potting plantsMeasuring StationPainting projects“When we can partner with an amazing organization like the Nampa Boys & Girls Club to share an industry that we’re so passionate about, homebuilding, we are over the moon. We love to hold events for kids where we can give them a glimpse into what it’s like to build a home and inspire them to explore more of the construction industry.” said Ronda Conger, Vice President of CBH Homes.The event kicked off with the reveal of the heart, titled Moments of Lasting Change, painted by self-taught local artist, Luke DeKneef, originally from the Hawaiian island of Oahu. Luke was involved in the Boys & Girls Club in Hawaii and knows how important the Boys & Girls Club is to the community.“I love working with kids and sharing my craft. It’s such a blessing to be able to bring joy, art and color into their life”, Luke announced, “I’m grateful for CBH making this opportunity possible.”Hearts Across the Valley Initiative ContinuesHearts Across the Valley is a public art initiative by CBH Homes, dedicated to spreading joy, beauty, and community pride through large-scale heart sculptures displayed throughout the Treasure Valley. The next heart unveiling is happening at Scheels on July 18th from 3-4pm. The community is invited to attend along with get involved:Community Members: Join others in visiting all the hearts and stay up to date by downloading the Hearts Across the Valley App here.Artists: Submit your heart design for a chance to be part of this massive art installation. Go here: https://cbhhomes.com/hearts-across-the-valley/artist-application/ Businesses: Only 7 opportunities left to showcase your brand by sponsoring a heart and supporting local artists.About CBH Homes: CBH Homes has been building new homes for sale in Idaho for over 33 years, and for 19 of those, CBH Homes has been Idaho’s #1 Builder, a Best Place to Work in Idaho, ranked #20 in the Nation, and proudly working with over 28,000 happy homeowners. Visit cbhhomes.com.

