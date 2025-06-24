Local Artist Brings to Life the Impact and Spirit of the Meridian Boys & Girls Club

CBH Homes and Meridian Boys & Girls Club heart “Glow & Grow,” designed by local Idaho artist, Amandalynn Lovewell.

CBH Homes and Meridian Boys & Girls Club reveal the latest Hearts Across the Valley Heart on Tuesday, June 24th.

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 10:00–11:00 AMLocation: Meridian Boys & Girls ClubOn Tuesday, June 24, the Meridian Boys & Girls Club & CBH Homes will host a special unveiling of “Glow & Grow,” a vibrant new heart being added to the Hearts Across the Valley Initiative, a community outreach launched by CBH Homes that is bringing people together to celebrates local artists, businesses and landmarks in our community.. The mural created by Boise-based artist Amandalynn Lovewell, is more than an artistic addition—it’s a tribute to the resilience and inner light of the children the Club serves each day.“This place is more than childcare—it’s where kids are reminded that they belong, that they matter, and that joy is part of their story,” she shared. As a working mother, she has experienced firsthand the peace of mind that comes from knowing her daughter is safe, supported, and nurtured at the Boys & Girls Club. Amandalynn, a painter, sculptor, and digital artist known for her emotionally rich and deeply personal work, describes the mural as “a visual expression of gratitude.”“Glow & Grow” reflects that spirit—of transformation, creativity, and belonging. Using soft layers of color and texture, Amandalynn channels the sparks of hope and courage found in every child. Her signature style—blending Renaissance-like reverence with a light Impressionistic touch—invites viewers to pause and reflect on the unseen strength of young hearts.The Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County serve nearly 4,500 youth each year across eight locations, offering mentorship, healthy meals, character-building activities, and a space to grow. As their mission states, the Clubs exist “to inspire and empower all young people—especially those who need us most—to reach their full potential as responsible, productive, and caring citizens.”EVENT DETAILS:WHAT: Meridian Boys & Girls Club Heart Kick-Off PartyWHEN: Tuesday, June 24 | 10:00–11:00 AM Heart Unveiling at 10:15amWHERE: 911 N Meridian Rd, Meridian, IdahoWHO: Open to the public, with remarks from the artist and Club representativesAttendees will have the opportunity to meet Amandalynn, hear about her inspiration, and celebrate the community that makes the Club feel like home.Artist Portfolio: @alittlemandolin_fineartHearts Across the Valley Initiative ContinuesHearts Across the Valley is a public art initiative by CBH Homes, dedicated to spreading joy, beauty, and community pride through large-scale heart sculptures displayed throughout the Treasure Valley. The initiative is growing rapidly the community is invited to get involved:Community Members: Join others in visiting all the hearts and stay up to date by downloading the Hearts Across the Valley App here.Artists: Submit your heart design for a chance to be part of this massive art installation. Go here: https://cbhhomes.com/hearts-across-the-valley Businesses: Only 7 opportunities left to showcase your brand by sponsoring a heart and supporting local artists.About CBH Homes: CBH Homes has been building new homes for sale in Idaho for over 33 years, and for 19 of those, CBH Homes has been Idaho’s #1 Builder, a Best Place to Work in Idaho, ranked #42 in the Nation, and proudly working with over 28,000 happy homeowners. Visit cbhhomes.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.