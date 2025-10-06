On Time Edge to Welcome CESMII CEO John Dyck as Keynote Speaker at Manufacturing Scheduling Summit 2025

On Time Edge Manufacturing Scheduling Summit 2025, Philadelphia PA John Dyck–CEO, CESMII - The Manufacturing Institute CESMII, the U.S. Smart Manufacturing Institute chartered by the U.S. Department of Energy, accelerates the democratization of smart manufacturing technologies and practices.

Dyck to show how closing the data ubiquity gap empowers manufacturers to act faster, perform better, and deliver measurable business outcomes.

Harnessing and mobilizing data isn’t just a technical challenge—it’s an imperative tied to margins, agility, and growth. There's a critical gap: manufacturers have rich data, but it's not ubiquitous.” — John Dyck–CEO, CESMII - The Manufacturing Institute

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Time Edge, a leading provider of digital transformation strategies for manufacturing, has just announced that John Dyck, Chief Executive Officer of CESMII – The Smart Manufacturing Institute, will deliver the keynote address at the upcoming Manufacturing Scheduling Summit 2025, taking place November 2-4, 2025, at the Philadelphia Marriott Old City.[Register now - www.ontimeedge.com/events/manufacturing-scheduling-summit-2025 For manufacturing leaders, unlocking data ubiquity isn’t just a technology priority — it’s a margin, agility, and competitiveness issue. A global leader in smart manufacturing, Dyck will highlight the power of data interoperability—the ability to collect, contextualize, and deliver data rapidly across systems—and address the serious lack of connected, reusable data in today’s manufacturing landscape. Too often, companies are locked into point solutions: they select a single application to solve one problem, only to find themselves unable to repurpose their existing data when new challenges arise. This lack of reusable data prevents manufacturers from experimenting, scaling, and expanding their use of technology.In his keynote, Dyck will show why manufacturers must instead mobilize their data to create enterprise-wide agility. With the right foundation, companies can quickly adopt emerging technologies, pivot when market conditions change, and continuously unlock new, innovative ways to make decisions—whether on the shop floor or in the boardroom. This approach empowers executives to protect margins, reduce firefighting, and accelerate growth by turning data into a strategic, reusable asset.“For executives, the ability to harness and mobilize data isn’t just a technical challenge — it’s a business imperative tied to margins, agility, and growth,” said John Dyck. “There’s a critical gap in the market: manufacturers have rich data, but it isn’t ubiquitous, and they don’t know how to make it so. On Time Edge helps create a flexible, accessible data foundation so companies can act faster and make their systems more resilient, responsive, and profitable.”Dyck leads CESMII, the U.S. Smart Manufacturing Institute chartered by the U.S. Department of Energy to accelerate the democratization of smart manufacturing technologies and practices. Under his leadership, CESMII has become a national force in helping manufacturers of all sizes achieve agility, efficiency, and competitiveness through digital transformation.The Manufacturing Scheduling Summit 2025 will gather executives, operations leaders, and technology experts from across industries to explore how constraint-aware, real-time scheduling—enabled by APS, MES, and ERP integration—can reduce costs, increase throughput, and deliver measurable ROI. Dyck joins a distinguished speaker lineup that also includes executives from a global packaging and container producer and the leading manufacturing industry research agency.Summit Highlights• Keynote by John Dyck, CEO, CESMII on data interoperability and smart manufacturing• Interactive demonstrations and showcases of APS, MES, and supply chain planning systems• Hands-on workshops featuring Theory of Constraints (ToC) and bottleneck-mapping exercises• Peer roundtables to benchmark strategies and leverage the experiences of other executives• Action planning sessions to create your own roadmap and apply new ideas immediatelyEvent Details• Date: November 2-4, 2025• Location: Philadelphia Marriott Old City, Philadelphia Pennsylvania• Format: In-person, interactive, collaborative summit• Registration: [ www.ontimeedge.com/events/manufacturing-scheduling-summit-2025 • Pricing: $1299 USDABOUT CESMIICESMII – the Smart Manufacturing Institute – has a total current investment commitment of $201M from Department of Energy funding and public/private partnership contributions, with a mandate to create a more competitive manufacturing environment here in the US through advanced sensing, analytics, modeling, control and platforms. CESMII is one of 18 Manufacturing USA institutes on this mission to increase manufacturing productivity, global competitiveness, and reinvestment by increasing energy productivity, improving economic performance and raising workforce capacity. University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) is the program and administrative home of CESMII. For more information about CESMII, its history and Smart Manufacturing, visit cesmii.org ABOUT ON TIME EDGEAccelerate digital transformation with On Time Edge for an agile, accurate supply chain and manufacturing operations excellence. We're experts at deploying and integrating supply chain solutions and smart manufacturing systems – on time and within budget. Our #1 concern is making sure they work the way they're supposed to so your company gets the business results you expect. We are a global team of supply chain experts, smart manufacturing engineers, data and applications architects, and manufacturing business consultants who consistently apply our proven implementation and integration methodologies and disciplined project management practices, helping you manage change in the plant and throughout the entire business. Every one of our team members is a deep domain expert in their chosen field, and we apply our understanding of your industry, so projects take off on the first try to start delivering performance results. Our clients consistently achieve sustainable value from technology investments and, as a result, dramatically improve operational performance and profitability. For more information, visit www.OnTimeEdge.com or connect with us ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.