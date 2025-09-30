On Time Edge Appoints Brian Vogel as CEO to Advance Manufacturing Digital Interoperability Framework and Global Growth

Accelerate digital transformation with On Time Edge for an agile, accurate supply chain and manufacturing operations excellence. Brian Vogel, CEO for On Time Edge

Appointment strengthens digital transformation company’s ability to help manufacturers harness AI, boost interoperability, and accelerate performance at scale.

Our vision is clear: deliver the interoperability, structure, and digital frameworks manufacturers need to compete in a rapidly evolving landscape.” — Brian Vogel, CEO

CENTENNIAL, CO, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Time Edge, a leading provider of digital transformation strategies for the manufacturing industry, today announced that Brian Vogel has been named Chief Executive Officer, reinforcing its commitment to lead the next generation of manufacturing digital interoperability and enable global manufacturers to unlock the power of AI and drive new levels of efficiency, agility, and competitive advantage.With more than 30 years of thought leadership across manufacturing domains, Vogel has pioneered strategies at the intersection of digital transformation, IT-OT convergence, enterprise scheduling, and AI enablement. He has held senior leadership roles at Rockwell Automation, EPAM Systems, and ArisGlobal, where he consistently advanced frameworks that modernized manufacturing and business operations, scaled global adoption of digital manufacturing solutions, and delivered measurable impact across supply chain resiliency, quality, and production optimization.Throughout his career, Vogel has worked alongside Fortune 50 manufacturers, shaping roadmaps that bridged enterprise strategy with plant-floor execution, and driving interoperability initiatives that aligned systems, data, and the workforce. His track record underscores a proven ability to turn complex transformation challenges into structured, repeatable approaches that deliver both strategic clarity and operational execution.As CEO, Vogel will lead On Time Edge’s mission to establish the Manufacturing Digital Interoperability Framework (MDIF)—a future-focused model offering manufacturers a structured, repeatable path from strategy through execution and enablement. This framework emphasizes system cohesion, data interoperability, and persona-driven workflows, empowering organizations to fully harness the power of AI-enabled decision-making and next-generation production scheduling and supply chain planning.“I’m honored to be part of On Time Edge at such a pivotal time,” said Vogel. “Our vision is clear: to deliver the interoperability, structure, and digital frameworks manufacturers need to compete in a rapidly evolving landscape. Together, we will expand client value, accelerate digital adoption, and establish On Time Edge as the trusted leader in enabling the next era of smart manufacturing.”“Brian’s appointment underscores our commitment to shaping the future of manufacturing,” said Aaron Muhl, Managing Director and Co-Founder of On Time Edge. “His proven leadership, deep domain expertise, and global perspective uniquely position us to expand adoption of the Manufacturing Digital Interoperability Framework and ensure our clients have the structure and tools needed to drive transformation with confidence.”On Time Edge is uniquely positioned to bridge technology modernization and manufacturing strategy, helping enterprises worldwide achieve sustainable growth and operational excellence through the Manufacturing Digital Interoperability Framework. Vogel’s appointment further positions the company as the best choice to guide manufacturers through the next era of smart manufacturing.ABOUT ON TIME EDGEAccelerate digital transformation with On Time Edge for an agile, accurate supply chain and manufacturing operations excellence. We're experts at deploying and integrating supply chain solutions and smart manufacturing systems – on time and within budget. Our #1 concern is making sure they work the way they're supposed to so your company gets the business results you expect. We are a global team of supply chain experts, smart manufacturing engineers, data and applications architects, and manufacturing business consultants who consistently apply our proven implementation and integration methodologies and disciplined project management practices, helping you manage change in the plant and throughout the entire business. Every one of our team members is a deep domain expert in their chosen field, and we apply our understanding of your industry, so projects take off on the first try to start delivering performance results. Our clients consistently achieve sustainable value from technology investments and, as a result, dramatically improve operational performance and profitability. For more information, visit On Time Edge or connect with us ###All trademarks, service marks, trade names, product names, and logos are the property of their respective owners.

