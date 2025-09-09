On Time Edge Announces Manufacturing Scheduling Summit 2025: Here’s What to Expect

Accelerate digital transformation with On Time Edge for an agile, accurate supply chain and manufacturing operations excellence. Registration now open for the On Time Edge Manufacturing Scheduling Summit 2025 Brian Vogel, Vice President of Commercial Operations for On Time Edge

Executives to spend 2 days examining manufacturing scheduling strategies that optimize resources, deliver measurable results, and protect margins.

The summit examines exactly how companies are getting quantifiable business results, so executives get a clear view of how to leverage scheduling to protect margins and drive operational excellence.” — Brian Vogel, Vice President Commercial Operations for On Time Edge

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Time Edge, a leading provider of digital transformation strategies for manufacturing, has just announced the 2025 executive summit to empower manufacturers to master the art and science of manufacturing production scheduling.On November 2-4, 2025 at the Philadelphia Marriott Old City, manufacturing executives, operations leaders, and solution experts from around the world will gather to examine how peers at other companies are achieving unprecedented results through production scheduling, how they’re delivering measurable results every day, what’s possible in their own organization, and what’s on the horizon when it comes to leveraging digital solutions in scheduling practices.[Register now - www.ontimeedge.com/events/manufacturing-scheduling-summit-2025 “The On Time Edge Manufacturing Scheduling Summit 2025 examines exactly how companies are getting quantifiable business results, not discussing theory. Executives who attend will take home a clear vision of how to leverage scheduling to protect margins, and drive operational excellence,” said Brian Vogel, Vice President Commercial Operations for On Time Edge. “They’ll leave with strategies they can put into place immediately, plus new connections to collaborate with or draw on for expertise.”The Manufacturing Scheduling Summit 2025 will showcase proven strategies and forward-looking insights to optimize resources, tackle costs, and increase agility across operations. Executives and operations leaders from organizations running an advanced production scheduling system (APS) or from companies that build schedules manually will examine how to:• Boost on-time delivery with APS combined with better processes to drive customer satisfaction• Right-size inventories by balancing raw materials, WIP, and finished goods without excess cost• Maximize throughput with the same labor, resources, and assets to drive more output• Cut costs by eliminating overtime and expediting, and streamlining operations• Win with digital by understanding the implications of transitioning to cloud-native APS and the impact of leveraging the broader scheduling technology ecosystemSummit Highlights• Keynotes by industry leaders including a top three multi-national life sciences manufacturer and a global packaging and container producer• Interactive demonstrations and showcases of APS, MES, and supply chain planning systems• Hands-on workshops featuring Theory of Constraints (ToC) and bottleneck-mapping exercises• Peer roundtables to benchmark strategies and leverage the experiences of other executives• Action planning sessions to create your own roadmap and apply new ideas immediatelyFAQs• Date: November 2-4, 2025• Location: Philadelphia Marriott Old City, Philadelphia Pennsylvania• Format: In-person, interactive, collaborative summit• Registration: www.ontimeedge.com/events/manufacturing-scheduling-summit-2025 • Pricing: $1299 USD (early-bird pricing of $999 through Oct 1, 2025)ABOUT ON TIME EDGEAccelerate digital transformation with On Time Edge for an agile, accurate supply chain and manufacturing operations excellence. We're experts at deploying and integrating supply chain solutions and smart manufacturing systems – on time and within budget. Our #1 concern is making sure they work the way they're supposed to so your company gets the business results you expect. We are a global team of supply chain experts, smart manufacturing engineers, data and applications architects, and manufacturing business consultants who consistently apply our proven implementation and integration methodologies and disciplined project management practices, helping you manage change in the plant and throughout the entire business. Every one of our team members is a deep domain expert in their chosen field, and we apply our understanding of your industry, so projects take off on the first try to start delivering performance results. Our clients consistently achieve sustainable value from technology investments and, as a result, dramatically improve operational performance and profitability. For more information, visit On Time Edge or connect with us All trademarks, service marks, trade names, product names, and logos are the property of their respective owners.###

