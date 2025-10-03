COMMISSIONER SID MILLER ANNOUNCES GRAND REOPENING OF THE COMMON MARKET TEXAS

HOUSTON, TX - Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller announced today that The Common Market Texas will host its official grand reopening, marking a major milestone for Texas farmers, ranchers, and local food systems. The event, themed “Homecoming,” will take place today, October 3, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the newly renovated warehouse located at 2121 Gulf Central Dr., Houston, TX 77023.

“The Common Market Texas plays a vital role in connecting family farmers with schools, hospitals, and communities across our state,” said Commissioner Miller. “This grand re-opening is proof that Texas agriculture is not just surviving—it’s thriving. When we strengthen our food infrastructure, we strengthen rural economies, create jobs, and ensure that more Texans can enjoy fresh, healthy, local products grown right here in the Lone Star State.”

The Common Market Texas, part of a national nonprofit food distributor, partners with local producers to make farm-fresh food more accessible to families, schools, and institutions. The Houston warehouse has undergone extensive renovations to expand capacity and improve cold storage facilities, allowing it to better serve farmers and customers across the region.

The celebration will feature a ribbon cutting ceremony, a press conference with state and local leaders, awards recognizing food system champions, and guided tours of the modernized facility. The day will conclude with a farm-to-table lunch showcasing products from Texas farm partners.

Commissioner Miller emphasized that events like this reflect the Texas Department of Agriculture’s mission to support the state’s $195 billion agriculture industry and promote Texas-grown products through initiatives such as GO TEXAN, which showcases Texas products and businesses.

“This is about Texas food, Texas pride, Texas jobs, and Texas families,” Miller added. “I’m proud to stand with our farmers and partners at The Common Market Texas to celebrate a new chapter for Texas agriculture in Houston and beyond.”

For additional information about the event, please contact The Common Market Texas at (678) 855-2884.