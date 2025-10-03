Harmoni Solutions to Showcase Real-Time Manufacturing Intelligence at WESTEC 2025, Booth 926

Harmoni Solutions, Inc. logo Harmoni device connecting the machining center, operator, and ERP together Harmoni provides next-gen CNC shop communications through interactive screens, RFID, and cameras

We built Harmoni for teams that want to eliminate waste, remove bottlenecks, and empower their people with better data. For Continuous Improvement leaders, it delivers clarity and measurable impact.” — Adam Ellis - CEO

AKRON, OH, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harmoni Solutions, a leader in connected shop floor technology, is excited to announce that it will be exhibiting at WESTEC 2025, held at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California, from October 7–9. Attendees are invited to visit Booth #926 to see how Harmoni’s platform is transforming how manufacturers approach continuous improvement, lean initiatives, and real-time accountability on the shop floor.Built for modern manufacturing leaders, Harmoni’s solution leverages RFID-based automation, live machine data, and ERP integration to deliver the kind of visibility that Continuous Improvement Managers need to drive sustainable, scalable change.With Harmoni, improvement is no longer reactive—it’s continuous, data-driven, and built into daily operations.Key capabilities on display at WESTEC include: Live Machine Monitoring & Utilization Tracking : Eliminate guesswork with real-time production metrics and performance trends.• RFID-Based Workflows: Automatically associate the right job, operator, and machine with each task—reducing waste, rework, and delays.• Visual Work Instructions & Program Loading: Deliver standardized, version-controlled instructions and programs at the machine level. Digital Quality Checksheets : Track measurements and inspections live—no more chasing paperwork or manual data entry.• Cross-Team Communication Tools: Close the loop between production, engineering, and maintenance without leaving the workstation. Role-Based Access & Machine Security : Maintain control with permissions and facial recognition for secure, auditable workflows.• Contextualized OEE & ERP Data Sync: Link machine activity directly to ERP metrics for full-process transparency and faster root cause analysis.“As manufacturing leaders continue to pursue leaner, smarter operations, the need for real-time feedback loops and standardization is greater than ever,” said Adam Ellis, CEO of Harmoni Solutions. “We built Harmoni for teams that want to eliminate waste, remove bottlenecks, and empower their people with better data. For Continuous Improvement leaders, it’s a tool that delivers clarity and drives measurable impact—day in and day out.”Designed to support both greenfield digital initiatives and incremental transformation, Harmoni is already helping leading manufacturers eliminate communication gaps, reduce setup time, and simplify compliance on the shop floor.WESTEC attendees can experience Harmoni’s capabilities firsthand at Booth 926, where live demos will walk through practical applications in real-world environments—from job tracking and part count accuracy to OEE insights and secure program management.To schedule a one-on-one demo or learn more in advance, visit https://harmoni.io or contact the Harmoni team directly at sales@harmoni.io.About Harmoni Solutions, Inc.Harmoni Solutions, Inc. helps manufacturers simplify and scale operational improvement by connecting machines, people, and systems in real-time. Its RFID-enabled platform delivers actionable data to operators, engineers, and CI teams—reducing downtime, improving throughput, and unlocking efficiency gains that drive competitive advantage. Learn more at harmoni.io.Media Contact:Harmoni Solutions, Inc.+1 888-341-4097sales@harmoni.io

