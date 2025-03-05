Harmoni to Showcase Cutting-Edge Manufacturing Automation at PMTS 2025

Harmoni connects to your existing machines and provides real-time performance data, while also utilizing RFID to automate operator tasks.

Harmoni Solutions will be exhibiting at the PMTS 2025 show in Cleveland, OH, where they will showcase their latest advancements in manufacturing automation.

At Harmoni, we give manufacturers real-time insights and intelligent automation, allowing them to take control and automate their processes in ways that they've never been able to do before.” — Adam Ellis, CEO of Harmoni

AKRON, OH, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harmoni Solutions, an innovation leader in shop floor automation technology, is excited to announce that they will be exhibiting at the Precision Machining Technology Show (PMTS) 2025, Booth 3101, in Cleveland, Ohio, from April 1 to 3, where they will showcase their latest advancements in manufacturing automation. Attendees can experience firsthand how Harmoni’s groundbreaking system connects machines, operators, and ERPs, while utilizing modern RFID technology—providing seamless data flow, unmatched visibility, shop-floor automation, and real-time decision-making capabilities.Key features of Harmoni’s innovative solution include:1. Real-Time Machine Monitoring : Accurately monitor factory machines and equipment in real-time from anywhere.2. RFID Employee and Job Identification: Track employee time and automatically identify the correct part, program, and work instructions.3. Work Instructions: Automatically pull up the correct work instructions, drawings, and setup sheets associated with job RFID tags.4. Program Loading and Change Detection: Improve setup times and eliminate costly mistakes by loading programs, settings, and offsets by RFID. Detect program changes made at the machine and notify engineers.5. Digital Checksheets: Allow your operators to track feature measurements digitally and observe trends to monitor quality in real-time.6. Frontline Communications: Initiate calls to or from devices to provide engineering and maintenance support without leaving the work center.7. Multi-Factor Authentication & Security for Machines : Facial recognition & advanced permissions for highly secured projects allow unparalleled access control of new and old machines.8. Real-Time Contextualized OEE: Harmoni’s OEE reporting provides powerful insights into manufacturing productivity and equipment effectiveness in the context of your ERP data. No more manual data rollups; compare actuals to standard by part, break out data by operator or machine, and much more. Visually see the OEE at each machine via Harmoni’s indicator light.9. Shop Floor Dashboards: Understand if operators and machines operate at acceptable levels in real-time, right from your desk. See a birds-eye view of your shop in a way you have never seen before.“Manufacturing is evolving faster than ever, and companies that don’t adapt are already being left behind. At Harmoni, we give manufacturers real-time insights and intelligent automation, allowing them to take control and automate their processes in ways that they've never been able to do before,” said Adam Ellis, CEO of Harmoni Solutions. “We’re excited to show forward-thinking manufacturers how our latest innovations can drive automation, efficiency, security, and profitability for manufacturers of all types and sizes.”PMTS attendees are invited to visit Booth 3101 to see live demonstrations of Harmoni’s solutions in action. The company's technical team will be available to discuss how manufacturers can enhance their operations with next-generation RFID integration and real-time data access.To schedule a demo or learn more about Harmoni Solutions ahead of the show, visit https://harmoni.io or contact them at sales@harmoni.io.About Harmoni Solutions, Inc.Harmoni Solutions, Inc. (Harmoni) is a leading provider of manufacturing automation solutions that increase efficiency, reduce scrap, and drive bottom-line performance. Harmoni’s proprietary technology seamlessly interfaces with existing equipment and integrates data systems, equipment, and personnel to automate unproductive tasks and deliver actionable insights in real-time. Learn more about Harmoni’s innovative manufacturing solutions by visiting us at harmoni.io.Harmoni Solutions, Inc.+1 888-341-4097sales@harmoni.io

