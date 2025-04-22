Harmoni Solutions to Showcase Cutting-Edge Shop Floor Automation at EASTEC 2025

Harmoni device connecting the machining center, operator, and ERP together Harmoni Solutions, Inc. logo

Manufacturers aren’t just looking for more data—they’re looking for smarter ways to connect people, machines, and systems...we’ve created a platform that does exactly that.” — Adam Ellis, CEO of Harmoni

AKRON, OH, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harmoni Solutions, a leading innovator in manufacturing automation and shop floor intelligence, is proud to announce its exhibition at EASTEC 2025, part of the Eastern Manufacturing Technology Series. The event will take place May 13–15 at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Massachusetts. Attendees are invited to Booth #5633 to explore how Harmoni’s advanced automation system is redefining operational efficiency across modern manufacturing environments.At EASTEC, Harmoni will demonstrate how its platform seamlessly connects machines, operators, and ERP systems using modern RFID technology—unlocking real-time data flow, improved frontline communication, and a new level of shop floor visibility. Built for manufacturers who demand accuracy, agility, and performance, Harmoni empowers teams to make faster, smarter decisions.Key capabilities of Harmoni’s solution include:* Real-Time Machine Monitoring : Instantly track equipment status, utilization, and downtime.* RFID-Driven Operator & Job Identification: Ensure the right person is working on the right job, with the right tools and instructions.* Automatic Work Instructions & Program Loading: Eliminate setup errors by surfacing current documents and loading correct machine programs via RFID.* Digital Quality Tracking: Enable operators to record and monitor quality data in real-time, reducing scrap and rework.* Frontline Support & Communication Tools: Streamline maintenance and engineering responses without leaving the work center.* Secure Multi-Factor Machine Access: Facial recognition and permissions-based access for high-security environments. OEE Reporting in Context: Visual, real-time dashboards that link machine data with ERP information for powerful performance insights.“Manufacturers aren’t just looking for more data—they’re looking for smarter ways to connect people, machines, and systems,” said Adam Ellis, CEO of Harmoni Solutions. “At Harmoni, we’ve created a platform that does exactly that: simplifies workflows, enhances accountability, and brings critical data to the point of action. Whether you’re running five machines or 500, we help shops operate with clarity, control, and confidence.”The benefits of Harmoni go beyond visibility—its integrated approach helps bridge the communication gap between departments, a challenge even the most advanced shops face. As seen in leading aerospace and defense facilities, this system supports the kind of disciplined change that leads to measurable gains in quality, efficiency, and throughput.EASTEC attendees will be able to explore live demonstrations at Booth 5633 and speak directly with Harmoni’s technical team about how the platform integrates into any manufacturing environment—legacy or modern, large or small.To schedule a personalized demo or learn more in advance, visit https://harmoni.io or contact the team at sales@harmoni.io.About Harmoni Solutions, Inc.Harmoni Solutions, Inc. is a technology leader in manufacturing automation, empowering mid-to-large machine shops to achieve operational excellence through real-time intelligence and seamless connectivity. Harmoni’s RFID-enabled platform combines machine monitoring, ERP integration, and intuitive interfaces to reduce waste, improve throughput, and unlock the full potential of the shop floor. Learn more at harmoni.io.Media Contact:Harmoni Solutions, Inc.+1 888-341-4097sales@harmoni.io

