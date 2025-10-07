Juniper Systems Announces Partnership with Point One Navigation to Deliver Centimeter-Level Accuracy to GNSS Receivers

Juniper Systems and Point One Navigation announce partnership.

This strategic partnership will allow us to integrate our advanced solutions into Juniper's devices, strengthening our ability to continue offering cutting-edge positioning products to customers.” — Aaron Nathan, CEO of Point One Navigation

LOGAN, UT, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Juniper Systems, Inc., a leading manufacturer of ultra-rugged tablets, handheld devices, and GNSS receivers, is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with Point One Navigation, a leader in precise positioning technology. This collaboration will enable Juniper’s Geode™ GNSS receivers to achieve seamless, centimeter-level accuracy through Point One’s Polaris RTK corrections network.

This partnership marks an exciting collaboration to deliver integrated, field-ready computing and high-precision positioning solutions for demanding industries across the U.S., Europe and globally. By combining Juniper’s rugged mobile devices with Point One's professionally-managed Polaris RTK corrections network, users will benefit from unparalleled accuracy, increased field uptime, and reliable operation even in the harshest conditions.

"We are excited to be working with Point One Navigation," said Trevor Brown, Product Manager at Juniper Systems. "Their commitment to designing high-quality, robust positioning systems aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver reliable field computing technology. Together, we can help professionals stay productive, connected, and now, more precise than ever, no matter where their work takes them."

Point One’s Polaris RTK corrections network, featuring thousands of actively monitored base stations, provides the critical positioning accuracy needed in applications such as environmental sciences, utilities, construction, and geospatial mapping. When integrated with Juniper Systems' Geode™ GNSS receivers, the result is a reliable solution for collecting highly accurate data in remote locations.

"This strategic partnership will allow us to integrate our advanced solutions into Juniper's devices, strengthening our ability to continue offering cutting-edge positioning products to customers who need absolute precision," said Aaron Nathan, CEO of Point One Navigation. "This agreement reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence. We are excited about the opportunities this alliance will provide to continue growing and delivering high-quality solutions to professionals who need precision location."

The partnership is already underway, with collaboration on new product packages, regional support, and joint outreach initiatives planned throughout 2025. Customers will benefit from coordinated service, expert guidance, and access to robust, bundled solutions tailored to their operational needs.

For more information, visit: www.junipersys.com and www.pointonenav.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.